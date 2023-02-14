Famous Tarot Card Reader, The Mann Shharmaa collaborates with powerful Astro tech platform Divinetalk

Mumbai, February 14: As soon as the news of the famous tarot & angel card reader ‘The Mann Shharmaa’ association with the emerging Astro online platform Divinetalk was out, the Faith-tech startup DivineTalk app started receiving more engagements. Divinetalk founders and team officially welcomed the ace tarot card reader on 4th Feb 2023.

The Mann Shharmaa has been a well-known Tarot Card Reader since 2015. She is also a world-class Numerologist, Vastu Chakra Expert, Master Reiki Healer, Face reader, Life coach and Counsellor.

Popularly referred to as the monarch of the astrology Industry, her style is down-to-earth, charming, and conversational. Potential and current users who get bedazzles with the magic of The Mann Shharmaa’s cards wanted a quick glimpse into their unpredictable future from the hands of this renowned specialist.

On her new collaboration with this technology-based astrology startup, the super millennial-friendly Tarot card reader says the Divinetalk app is a one-stop destination for finding the entire solutions one can ask for, Be it Astrology or Health. They are helping people to improve their personal or professional life with the help of Astrology, Ayurveda, Yoga and Meditation. She further said, “I am highly impressed with the Divinetalk Team. Their dedication towards the growth of the company is simply amazing. Over the last few months, it has become a case study for professionals like me. The company has so far achieved milestones and has performed exemplarily. Becoming a part of such an exceptional startup is quite motivating in itself. I hope my small contribution will further accentuate every user’s experience of Divinetalk.

A leading platform in the faith tech market, Astro platform- DivineTalk is a trusted name that blends three concepts of occult science- Astrology, Meditation, and Ayurveda in its facilities. It offers a unique set of products and state-of-the-art technology Astro solutions services by renowned and certified experts 24/7. Additionally, the unified and highly secured platform offers Astro consultations all across the globe. Its Proprietary Planetary Meditation remedies as per ancient Vedas and Astro Cosmetics consultation as per Astro-health methodology are rated as outstanding.

DivineTalk focuses on astrology and covers a multitude of topics through India’s Best Astrologers, Tarot Readers, Numerologists and health advisors. Its availability in multiple languages, which helps it penetrate regional segments and user-friendly usage, has made DivineTalk count among the top faith-tech apps. Its unmatched facets, such as live sessions, online puja, Free Kundli, Matchmaking, Guided Meditation, Daily Meditation & Quick Meditation, and Daily Horoscopes, have given it the edge.

The Mann Shharmaa Insta Handle: https://instagram.com/taarot_mann_sharmaa?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

DivineTalk PlayStore Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.divine

