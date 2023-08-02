Fantasy Khiladi Launches Ludo 2.0 with New Upgraded Features

New Delhi (India), August 2: After the thrilling response to its first version, Fantasy Khiladi is excited to introduce Ludo 2.0, a decked-up version of the Online Ludo Board Game. To build a strong community for gamers around the globe, this launch offers its users the chance to win big cash bonuses and rewards. With the introduction of thrilling new features, Ludo 2.0 aims to elevate the gaming experience for players and offer exciting opportunities to win bonuses and rewards. This launch represents a significant step forward for Fantasy Khiladi and the Ludo game industry.

“Being an all-rounder we keep a keen eye on their users in every possible aspect. They count everything top-notch, be it smooth navigation for Android and Apple users, hassle-free cash transactions, and whatnot.”_ said one of the officials, Fantasy Khiladi.

Understanding the importance of the game Ludo, the Fantasy Khiladi Ludo app has come up with different game modes, including Ludo Timer, Ludo Classic, Ludo Popular, and Ludo Crush. Each game mode has different rules. But one thing is common in all, i.e., fun and excitement. They believe in a customer-centric strategy, resulting in assisting with the best-in-class user experience and smooth navigation.

No matter what, Fantasy Khiladi is proving itself a user-oriented platform. You can earn real money not only by playing games but through their Refer and Earn Program, etc. They are also coming up next with an integrated Affiliate Program, especially for Social Media Influencers. Keep in touch with Fantasy Khiladi to get updates. These new features are aimed at enriching the gaming experience and providing players with increased opportunities for entertainment and rewards. Fantasy Khiladi is helping the gamer community experience Ludo’s legacy with the goodness of technology.

“24/7 technical support, live chats during gameplay, 100% TDS cash backs, Lowest commission rates on winnings, instant withdrawal through UPI/Bank transfer, etc. are some of our USPs on which we are working real hard to not to lay down our users in any situation.”_said one of the officials, Fantasy Khiladi.

Players can experience the enhanced features and indulge in thrilling gameplay with a chance to win big cash prizes daily.

Ludo 2.0 is now available for download on the Fantasy Khiladi website: www.fantasykhiladi.com

