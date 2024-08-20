FANUC India Expands in Tamil Nadu, Announces Open House for New Coimbatore Technology Center

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: FANUC India, a frontrunner in Factory Automation, has announced the expansion of its footprint in Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of a new Technology Center in Neelambur, Coimbatore. The facility was officially opened on July 10, 2024, by Yuki Kita, President and CEO of FANUC India.

"For over three decades, FANUC has been a steadfast partner to India, delivering tailored Factory Automation solutions. Our new Coimbatore Technology Center, following in the footsteps of our Chennai facility, underscores FANUC's unwavering commitment to empowering Indian manufacturing and propelling domestic industries to global prominence," Kita affirmed.

There are approximately 5,100 + companies in Tamil Nadu of which 2000+ customers are from Coimbatore. The strategically located Technology Centers are an aim to reach out and serve the industries even better.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, FANUC India has, for over 30 years, supported the manufacturing sector across the Indian subcontinent. Recognizing Tamil Nadu as a key hub for industrial production, FANUC has consistently focused on the region. In 2023, they inaugurated a new Technology Center in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. FANUC India's operations in Coimbatore since 2002 focussed mainly on Service and Sales. This latest expansion in Coimbatore further strengthens their commitment to Tamil Nadu's burgeoning manufacturing sector.

To celebrate this expansion, FANUC has announced a grand Open House event at the new 15,000 square foot facility. The inauguration of the Coimbatore office has met with enthusiasm by the local community, and FANUC is eager to showcase latest technologies and superior automation solutions, at the upcoming open house.

This event presents a unique opportunity for manufacturers to explore FANUC's industry-leading automation technologies, including CNC controllers, Laser CNC, Robots, Vertical Machining Centers, Electric Injection Molding machines, and CNC Wire EDM. Combined with complete factory automation system integration and lifetime service support, FANUC offers a one-stop solution for its three core business areas: FA, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE.

The new office reinforces FANUC's "Service First" motto by providing lifetime support for its products throughout their lifecycle. With 22 service locations across India, including the new Coimbatore office, FANUC offers comprehensive support to customers in five countries across the subcontinent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor