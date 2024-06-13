Farmer’s daughter Dr. Pooja Singh receives Global Young Scientist Award for her work on creating tiles from factory ash

Awarded Second Prize for Presentation in Nano Material Science Competition

New Delhi, India/Kathmandu, Nepal, June 13: Dr. Pooja Singh, a researcher from Pantnagar University, was honored with the Global Young Scientist Award for her significant achievement in creating tiles from ash produced by factories. The award was presented to her during the seventh international seminar, GABELS (Global Approaches in Agriculture, Biological, Environmental, and Life Sciences for a Sustainable Future), organized by the Agriculture and Technology Development Society (ATDS), Swami Vivekananda Subharti University, Meerut, from June 8 to 10.

In addition to the Global Young Scientist Award, Dr. Pooja Singh also received the second prize for her presentation in the Nano Material Science competition. Both awards were presented by ATDS Chairman, Dr. Amar Garg.

Dr. Singh has been conducting her research under the guidance of Dr. MGH Zaidi, a professor of chemistry, for the past three years. The conference saw participation from representatives across 24 Indian states and various regions of Nepal, as well as 14 other countries, including the USA, UK, Bangladesh, Germany, Qatar, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates. Selected scientists were recognized for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields during this seminar.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr. MS Chauhan, Dean CBSH Dr. Sandeep Arora, and Advisor Dr. MGH Zaidi congratulated Dr. Pooja Singh on her achievement and extended their best wishes for her future endeavors.

Dr. Pooja Singh hails from a small village, Shaktfarm, Tiliyapur, in Rudrapur, and is the daughter of farmer Radhamohan Singh, She Expressed her feelings & dedicated the award to her father. She also expressed her vision and mission by saying, “My vision and mission are to create sustainable, affordable, and environmentally-friendly products through the ‘Waste to Wealth’ model for my country and the world, so that we can build a better society for future generations.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor