Fashion Accessories startup Salty, bags funding from Startup India Program

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/GPRC): Started by graduates of SRCC, LSR and ISB: Salty has started a New Wave of Fashion Accessories with their affordable and trendy designs.

Salty, a brand-new fashion accessories company, has been launched by a group of young entrepreneurs - Twishaa Gupta, Sonaal Goel, Kanishka Garg, who graduated from institutions like LSR, ISB and SRCC. The brand has quickly gained a reputation for producing high-quality accessories that are both stylish and affordable, making them accessible to all.

With a huge number of customer base in just a few months, Salty has already become a popular choice for fashion enthusiasts. The company's range of products includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, among other accessories and are soon planning to enter the men's category as well.

Salty's designs are also a major draw for customers. The brand offers trendy designs that are perfect for any occasion. From statement earrings to delicate necklaces, Salty has something for everyone. Founders state that their main USP includes delivering new trends that customers in today's age want, infact Salty launches new designs every week, so customers always have something new to look forward to.

Speaking at the launch, the founders said that "What truly sets Salty apart from other fashion Accessories brands is their focus on quality. All of our products are made with good quality materials that will not tarnish easily, and the best part is Salty is able to deliver these high quality accessories at very pocket friendly prices. We believe that in this world of fast changing trends, being fashionable shouldn't necessarily mean burning a hole in your pocket."

Salty has also been recognized by the Startup India Seed fund Program, which awarded them a funding of 5 million to support their mission of making fashion accessories accessible to all. This recognition is a testament to Salty's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship.

It feels that Salty is a brand that's quickly making a name for itself in the fashion world. With their affordable prices, trendy designs, and focus on quality, Salty is becoming go-to brand for fashion lovers on a budget.

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor