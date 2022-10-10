Fashion designer Yogita Kadam made her own way in costume styling

October 10: Fashion designer Yogita Kadam is a celebrity costume designer who has been the designer of many fashion shows in India and abroad. She has been a costume designer for big artists. She is a high level fashion designer; she keeps designing costumes for shows in Dubai, London, and Paris.

Fashion designer Yogita Kadam’s journey has been very challenging and inspirational. Yogita working in this field since 2005 is recognized in her creativity. She always wants to do something different. Due to this out-of-the-box way of working, Yogita has carved her own path. Yogita, who had a passion for designing, turned this passion into a profession and became an entrepreneur.

Fashion designer Yogita Kadam has also launched her own clothing brand, which is a mirror of her design style. Her years of experience comes in handy here and the clothes she designs have a unique style that does not leave without impressing everyone. She had turned dreams into reality with her passion, craft and her talented team.

She discuss more upcoming projects with Publish media P.R team

