Fashion Entrepreneur Fund to kickstart soon!

Asia’s biggest and India’s First Fashion Only Grant-The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) supported by World’s eminent Fashion entrepreneurs, designers, mentors, and investors, was announced recently in Delhi.

New Delhi (India), January 03: India Fashion Awards have introduced India’s first of its kind ‘Fashion Entrepreneur Fund’. Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) aims to become the world’s most sought-after Fashion Grant that welcomes individuals, ideas, and creativity to take the business of the fashion world by storm.

The names associated were revealed in a gala dinner hosted recently. Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, the Chairman of RJ Corporation & CEO of Varun Beverages, along with Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, hosted a gala dinner announcing their association with some of the best-known names from fashion, entertainment and corporate sector. The list includes:

1) Mr. Robin Raina, Chief Executive Officer, Ebix Inc.

2) Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Colorbar

3) Mr. J.J. Valaya, Indian Fashion Designer

4) Mr. Karan Johar, Indian Filmmaker

5) Mr. Rocky Star, Fashion Designer

6) Mr. Pankaj Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Cycles

7) Mr. Balram Garg, Managing Director, PC Jewellers Ltd.

8) Mr. Vagish Pathak, Politician and chairman of India Fashion Awards, Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.

9) Mr. Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan group

10) Mr. Abhishek Singh, IAS, Actor

It will be interesting to see how the Board of FEF is developing this initiative and taking a step ahead in enriching unsung heroes in the fashion industry.

