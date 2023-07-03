“Fashion Forward and Inclusive: Poshak Season 2 Leaves a Lasting Impression”

A Star-Studded & Inclusive Night At Poshak Season 2

Poshak Season 2 Had Splashes Of Art, Vision, And Gender Neutral Audience, Which Made It A Raging Success



New Delhi (India), June 28: After the thundering success of Season One, 7 Shades Entertainment Presents Poshak Season 2 has done it yet again but this time with an upgrade. Season two was not just grander, but it had some of the well-known names of the industry marking their presence.

Director Sachin Behel and Rani Gill looked best in their latest fashion outings. This duo is always striving for nothing but perfection and bringing something new and glamorous to the table every season. In season 2, some never seen before fashion was introduced, which was treated to the eyes, followed by some of the incredible spotlight awards and the lip-smacking food.

The shutterbugs had their moments capturing nothing but the best. The guests Louise Sippy Beauty Queen of Poshak (Dubai) , Abu Malik, Arshi Khan, Eshan Masih, Sahil Masih, Sahifa Shaikh, Angel Bhandari, Lakshya Handa, Dipak Tewari, Gultesham, Raghav Vohra, Deepu Sharma, Chandrani Das & Anju Jadhav. Many Other celebs stole the spotlight and received hoots when they walked right in. Many VVIP guests were also present for the Poshak season 2 Mr. Vishwanath Bhoir MLA, Mr. Narendra Pawar Ex. MLA, Mrs Soumya Singh & Many other shows Managed by Trishul the divine Mr. Shobhit Sharma & Sponsors by Rumi Hydration, Green Leaf, Rk Lounge, Lakme Academy (khar ghar) & Many others.

The highlight of this event was not just the stunning collection but the inclusivity without any judgement. In addition, there were Platforms given to Special children, handicapped, Transwomen & many other designer shows. This night was nothing but fun, star-studded inclusive and more.

