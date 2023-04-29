Fashion Galore at the Grand Finale of ‘Junior Miss India 2023’, Modeling Stars Shine Bright

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: The grand finale of the most awaited event, ‘Junior Miss India 2023’, a platform to help young talent reach the international stage in fashion modeling and acting, was held at Nesco Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Goregaon. To polish the inner talent of young girls between 4 to 15 years, the grand finale of the show was conducted for three days. After judging 115 participants divided into four categories over three days from the 21st to the 23rd of April, winners were declared in various categories. The show received immense support from celebrity kids from the TV industry and social media influencers. Club Mahindra, Pitt and Mitt Eyewear, RoadMaster cycles (associate partners) and ChhotaGabbar.com were special event supporters. INIFD Thane was the styling partner, and Makeup& beauty partner was the Lakme Academy (Andheri Sakinaka & Borivali)

One winner and two Runner ups in each category

In the 4 to 6-year age category, Yami Khandelwal from Jabalpur was the winner, and Rishita Sharma and Mayanshi Bajaj from Delhi were the first and second runner-ups, respectively. In the 7 to 9-year age category, Vaishnavi Singh from Delhi emerged as the winner, and Druti Chakrahari from Bangalore and Paridhi Pardeshi from Nashik were the first and second runners ups respectively. In the 10 to a 12-year category, Riddhi Shetty from Mangalore was declared winner, and Swara Amit Bhambere from Thane in Mumbai and Dollcie Daryani from Raipur were first and second runner-up, respectively. In the 13 to 15-year category Samwardana Mukhiya from Siliguri was the winner, Mannat Sangha from Lucknow was the first runner-up, and Anushka Keshri from Varanasi was selected as a second runner-up.

International celebrity trainers and judges

The task of nurturing the talent of young girls from across India was done by top celebrities from modeling and fashion industry for the Junior Miss India 2023. Miss Universe India Noyonita Lodh groomed and trained the participants. Mentors were actor Vipul Roy and director Yatin Gandhi. Judges for the grand finale were renowned actress Neha Dhupia, actor Vipul Roy, director Yatin Gandhi, kids casting director Shobha Gori, Mrs. Mumbai 2022 Shreya Singh, International beauty educator Unnati Singh, Pitt and Mitt director Ashish Gosalia, My City Events India Corporation Director Sarabjeet Singh.

35 Young Celebrity Influencers Awarded

My City Events India Corporation director Sarabjeet Singh said that a large number of social media and mass influencers also participated in the finale. From among these, 35 were given the Indian young celebrity influencer award; among them were Riva Arora and others.

Best Junior Miss India Kids Designer Award

As a part of the finale, more than 15 designers showcased their collections through the participants. There were two rounds in each category. First was Western party wear, and second, was the princess gown round. Participants wore special designer dresses and walked on the ramp to complete the activity. Apart from noted celebrities from the film industry, many designers also participated in the show. The Best Junior Miss India Kids Designer Award was also given to the designer showcasing the best collection.

The biggest talent platform till now

Director of my city events India Corporation, Sarabjeet Singh, said that this show will prove to be the biggest platform for showcasing Girl Child’s talent from all across India. Not only was the participants’ skill polished through this program, but they were also taught and mentored on how to be more confident, self-dependent and skilful. Fashion and modeling were not the only elements of the show; the participants’ personality was also developed through various workshops and sessions.

An opportunity to connect with the film, television and fashion industry

The show’s theme was ‘Unity in Diversity’ because this show works as a bridge to join the cultures of 12 different states. More than 2000 girls from 20 cities from 12 states participated in the show. For those girls and their parents who are aspiring to earn International fame in the field of TV, film, fashion and modeling, this show will prove to be a golden opportunity. The participants were specially trained by TV actors, models and professionals in modeling, ramp walking, communication skills, dancing, acting, language command, behavioural control, personal grooming, personality development, etc. Many important persons providing talent to new participants were associated with this event, with the possibility that they shall hire the participants and winners for their upcoming projects.

More than 400 events

My city, events India Corporation, is in the field of the kids’ event industry for over 16 years and has organized over 400 shows, events and competitions. Director Sarabjeet Singh said that in the time to come, similar events, competitions and shows would be organized for children of various age groups, which will not only polish their talent but also help them build their professional lives and reach the International platform.

‘Junior Miss India 2023’ opens fresh avenues for young talent in the film and fashion industry.

Three-day-long Grand Finale organized at Nesco Convention Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Over 2000 Girls from 12 states participated, and 115 reached the Finale

Renowned actress Neha Dhupia, Kids Casting Director Shobha Gori, Mrs. Mumbai 2022Shreya Singh, Pitt and Mitt director Ashish Gosalia, International Beauty Educator Unnati Singh, My City Events India Corporation CEO Mradula Soni and director Sarabjeet Singh adjudged the Grand Finale.

My City Events managed the event under the guidance and supervision of Kanishka Arora. (Manager My City Events)

The show was mentored by actor Vipul Roy, directed by Yatin Gandhi, and training offered by Miss Universe India Noyonita Lodh Winners of the Finale will get an opportunity to work in films and fashion shows.

