Fast growing Premium home decor Brand HomeMonde Launches its D2C eCommerce store Homemonde.in

August 31: When it comes to handcrafted traditional designs and crafts, India has a unique culture. HomeMonde created its website and entered the D2C arena on August 31, 2022, with a solid mission to deliver an exquisite experience of unique Indian Arts and a premium selection of soft furnishings, made-ups, and textiles throughout the length and width of the globe.

Celebrities such as Madalasa Sharma, who plays Kavya in the TV program Anupama, and Sumati Singh & Vandana Vithlani, popular artists on the TV show Roop, promoted the products and expressed their enthusiasm and experience buying a premium selection of products straight from the HomeMonde website.

HomeMonde has a 4.5/5 average customer rating, is among a few top-rated home décor sellers on Amazon, and has joined Flipkart’s platinum sellers’ club.

At Homemonde, we always strive to offer unique and exclusive home décor products which are pocket friendly with unmatched quality and customer service by giving the best value for money – says Ravi Raizada, Strategy, lead & company spokesperson at HomeMonde.

We never wanted to lose the originality of our artisans in the broader interest of the entire community, so we built the brand Homemonde to keep it alive and unleash their abilities worldwide.

