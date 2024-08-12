Fastest Growing Men's Fast Fashion Brand Powerlook Expands Its Footprint In Central India

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12: Powerlook, the fastest-growing fast fashion brand adds another feather to its cap and opens a new flagship store in Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore. The store offers a diverse selection of casual clothing right from t-shirts, and shirts, bottoms, vests, co-ords for men. The brand is gearing up to open stores in Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Vadodara, and Bengaluru by March 2025.

Keeping the growing demands of young Indians in mind, Powerlook has cemented its place in a strong foothold in Mumbai and Pune now the brand is proving to be a game-changer by opening its 8th flagship store in Indore and offer trendy, affordable and comfortable clothing products for men, such as shirts, bottoms, t-shirts, jeans, cargo, oversize t-shirts, festive wear and more.

Raghav Pawar, co-founder of Powerlook said, "Powerlook has made its presence felt in high streets and malls and has become a rapidly growing brand as it offers the perfect balance of functionality and fashion. By setting up an exclusive store in Indore, known for its rich cultural heritage and youthful energy, we're thrilled to enter the market with the trending and versatile collection. 10% of market revenue comes from Madhya Pradesh (MP). We're expanding to Indore as part of our tier ll growth strategy, driven by the high demand for our products in the city."

With shifting preferences, more people in Indore are embracing fast fashion brands, making it the perfect time to bring Powerlook to this vibrant market. We have plans to establish a presence on the high street in the coming years and open new locations throughout Madhya Pradesh. As we open our doors, we invite customers not only to explore our collection and experience a fusion of style, comfort, and sustainability," added Raghav.

"Gen Z prefers baggy fits and Cuban-collared shirts and international trends. Given this, our brand's garment is designed to empower youngsters as they navigate their unique journey in style. Powerlook is a boon for fashion enthusiasts who are looking to spruce up their wardrobe and create a style statement wherever they go. By establishing roots in Indore, we aim to deliver exceptional fashion. The city's vibrant spirit resonates deeply with our brand's values and mission of empowering the look of todays youngsters " said Amar Pawar, co-founder & chief stylist of Powerlook.

For More details please visit: http://powerlook.in/

About Powerlook: Powerlook is a pioneering name in the fast fashion and direct-to-consumer menswear sector. With a focus on international style, quality craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, Powerlook has risen to prominence as a global leader in the fashion industry. The brand's commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and responsible fashion is reflected in its products and business operations.

