Fastrack expands Reflex portfolio with launch of its first smartwatch

Fastrack, India's leading and celebrated youth accessories brand started 2022 on a promising note and announced its endeavours to strengthen the Fastrack Reflex cluster in the Fash-Tech segment.

Post the launch of two key marquee product offerings under Reflex Tunes, the brand forays into the smartwatch category with the launch of its first smartwatch, Fastrack Reflex VOX.

Since its launch in 2017, Fastrack has presented cutting edge technology, trend setting designs and has received accolades for the smart wearable category products in India and with Reflex VOX Fastrack debuts in the Smartwatch category.

The smartwatch features a rectangular 1.69" HD screen and has unique features like built-in Alexa, up to 10 days of battery life, 100+ watch faces and multi-sports mode.

With the increasing focus on health and wellness, the Fastrack Reflex VOX features an array of trackers that enable users to monitor their wellness at regular intervals. In addition to Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), Sleep tracker, Daily activity tracker, Reflex VOX is equipped with Blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), Stress Monitor and a menstrual tracker as well.

Fastrack Reflex VOX includes music control, camera control, hydration alerts and notifications alert, thus providing a seamless functional experience to the users. The watch features a soft silicone band that never goes out of style and sits comfortably on the wrist to give a fashionable look.

Fastrack's Marketing Head Ajay Maurya shares his thoughts on the launch of Reflex VOX, "Today, smart wearables have become an essential part of youth's lifestyle and Fastrack has always taken pride in leading the conversation regarding youth fashion and tech trends. So, with Fastrack Reflex VOX's design and its unique features like built-in Alexa, 100+ watch faces and many more, we are excited to cater to the needs of the youth who are always looking for something new and fashionable."

Fastrack Reflex VOX is priced at INR 6995/- and is launched with an introductory offer at INR 4995/-. This smartwatch comes in four beautiful colours - Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink and Flaming Red. These exciting variants have interchangeable straps that will get you to play strong in the trend game and catch all eyes with just a flick of your hand in the air. The Fastrack Reflex VOX is available to shop in Fastrack stores, World of Titan, authorised Titan dealer outlets, Fastrack website , Amazon, Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle.

Fastrack became an independent urban youth brand in 2005 and since then, has carved a niche for itself with refreshing and affordable watches and accessories. Fastrack extended its footprint into the smart category in 2017 with Fastrack Reflex.

The brand launched Reflex Tunes in March 2021 and continues to strengthen the wearables and hearables category along with the fashion accessories segment targeted towards fuelling youth culture and identity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor