New Delhi (India), July 3: India's first Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain ‘Fat Tiger' has announced the opening of its new restaurant in Tilak Nagar. This is a new and vibrant hangout place located at E-1-C Jail Road near Giani's where the owner offers a 10% discount (only one time) on the large and awesome variety of boba teas and momos available for everyone which makes it the ideal place for foodies to meet. We are ready to offer everyone innovation in the quality of their favorite dishes at an attractive price, which are the main characteristics of Fat Tiger.

In the QSR industry, Fat Tiger is a revolution toward creating a restaurant that preserves the old while introducing something new. Thus armed with our new hot and cold teas, a scrumptious platter of momos and substantial meal bowls we have embarked on a journey to reimagine casual dining in today's India. We believe that we are the only Indian brand to successfully combine high-quality boba/iced teas and momos while targeting the preferences of every consumer and keeping the prices reasonable.

All Boba tea and Momos lovers are welcome to celebrate this new chapter with Fat Tiger. For special promotions for the grand opening, we are giving a 10% first time off on our different types of boba teas, burgers, beverages, pizza, rice bowls, french fries and momos. Our boba teas along with the menu are exceptionally flavored and refreshing coupled with our momos-both delicately prepared- will be a perfect combination that consumers cannot resist.

Sahaj Chopra, Director and Co-founder, Fat Tiger, said “We are extremely happy that our new outlet is now open at Tilak Nagar, where we are all set to present our customers with a fresh and forward-looking take on casual dining. Our goal at Fat Tiger is to transform the QSR world by providing delicious traditional dishes with modern innovations as well as providing our customers with more options for hot and cold teas, momos and meal bowls, all at an affordable price. This new outlet is a great milestone in our endeavor to provide people with quality and tasty food. Our goal is to constantly develop and diversify the menu to meet the needs of our customers and keep every client of Fat Tiger satisfied. We are all excited about our new location and the great things that are yet to come”.

Why Fat Tiger?

Innovation at its Best: We offer a range of special hot and cold tea mixes as well as a selection of scrumptious momos.

Affordability: Experience the taste like never before at affordable prices.

Sustainability: We want to provide high quality but at the same time be responsible for our impact on the environment.

Modern Ambiance: The interior of our outlets are designed in a way that creates a comfortable and inviting ambiance that is a suitable for Gen Z and millennial and even boomers hangouts.

So do not miss this opportunity to taste this and more flavors of our journey! Come and experience the new outlet at E-1-C Jail Road Tilak Nagar near gianis' and take a journey towards creating more happiness in your life with the help of some mouth-watering food.

So, come be a part of the Fat Tiger family and savor the difference! For more information, visit Fat Tiger website or follow us on social media for an instant update and offer.

About Fat Tiger: At Fat Tiger, we bring innovation and versatility to the QSR space that currently inhabits the Indian market. Fat Tiger's hot and cold teas are a novelty offering, accompanied by a variety of momos and meal bowls. It is the first Indian brand to bring slots ups the top ten reviews tablets middle-class consumers modern tea and momos at humble prices. Our brand aims to bring happiness to our consumer's life in the most flavorful, sustainable and superior fashion.

