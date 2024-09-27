FCI enhances its storage and transportation infrastructure under PPP in three states

New Delhi [India], September 27 : The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has enhanced its storage and transportation infrastructure capability by developing six state-of-the-art silo projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in three states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution said in a statement on Friday.

The FCI has established these silo projects in Bihar, Punjab and Gujarat, according to the statement. The establishment of these projects is part of the 100-day achievements of the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the statement added.

These silo projects, built on a Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO), have been developed with private investment and are now fully operational, as per the ministry.

The first project is developed under the DBFOO model by M/s Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Ltd., this project includes a 50,000 MT storage capacity and a dedicated railway siding, as per the statement. It was completed in Commissioned in April 2024 and is now fully operational, the statement added.

Similar to the Darbhanga project, the Samastipur Silo Project in Samastipur was developed by M/s Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur) Ltd. with a 50,000 MT capacity. Completed in May 2024, the facility is now operational, as per the ministry.

The next project is developed under the DBFOT model by M/s Leap Agri Logistics (Ludhiana) Pvt. Ltd. Sahnewal Silo Project in Punjab features a 50,000 MT capacity and supports local farmers by improving grain procurement and storage efficiency in Punjab. The project was completed in May 2024.

With a 50,000 MT storage capacity, the Baroda Silo project in Gujarat was completed in May 2024 by M/s Leap Agri Logistics (Baroda) Pvt. Ltd. and is operational, enhancing grain storage capabilities in the region, the statement added.

Located in Amritsar, Chheheratta Silo Project facility was developed by M/s NCML Chhehretta Pvt. Ltd. with a 50,000 MT storage capacity. Completed in May 2024, the project provides essential storage for grains procured from farmers in the region, as per the statement.

The Batala Silo project is the sixth project developed by M/s NCML Batala Pvt. Ltd. It was completed in June 2024.

With a 50,000 MT capacity, the project further enhances FCI's storage infrastructure in the region, benefiting numerous local farmers, the statement added.

As per the statement, these silo projects and transportation initiatives are part of FCI's broader efforts to ensure food security and reduce losses by improving storage and transportation infrastructure.

The silos are equipped with modern technology, ensuring better preservation of grains, reducing losses, and supporting farmers by providing improved procurement facilities, the statement added.

