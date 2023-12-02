FDCI Presented INDIAN HANDLOOM at BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: FDCI presented a spectacular show at the BRICS+ which was a highlight of the summit, featuring collections by Indian designers Ritesh Kumar, Naushad Ali, Gaurav Khanijo, and Shruti Sancheti.

The Indian delegation was led by Fashion Design Council of India mentored and spearheaded by chairman Sunil Sethi, board member Paras Baroliya and FDCI Team, showcased Indian handloom encapsulating the essence of Indian culture.

The show took place at the neoclassical mansion called The Pashkov House. Among the attendees were Pavan Kapoor Ambassador of India to Russia, industry experts, designers, buyers, representatives of fashion educational institutions, heads of international fashion associations.

On the occasion Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "FDCI was thrilled to participate at BRICS+ fashion summit in Moscow. Our steadfast dedication to advancing Indian handloom, in accordance with the Ministry of Textiles' guidance, is apparent in our endeavors to present the collection for both B2B meetings and a fashion show. This also signified our third international showcase of the Khadi ensemble, aligning seamlessly with the policies of the KVIC."

Moscow have been the global fashion epicenter since last week as it played host to the inaugural BRICS+ fashion summit. The Moscow Concert Hall "Zaryadye" and the adjacent park were the esteemed venues welcoming representatives from 60 countries.

The event also boasts a global representation of brands, including Lucas Leao (Brazil), CHNNYU (China), David Tlale (South Africa), Alena Akhmadullina (Russia), SADAELS (Argentina), Arzu Kaprol (Turkey), NIV NIV by KAT.

