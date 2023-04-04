Felicitation Ceremony Hosted by Vidyakul Recognizes Outstanding Achievements of Students

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 4: Bihar’s online education institute, Vidyakul, organised a sankalp mahotsav and felicitation programme at Vidyapati Bhavan in Patna. At the event, Vidyakul felicitated its state- and district-level toppers in the Bihar board intermediate exams. Thousands of students were present on the occasion.

Institute director Tarun Saini, who was the chief guest, and Anu sir congratulated the toppers for the intermediate exam results and wished them for their bright future. The students were given a mobile phone, laptop, cash prize and a cycle. This was to encourage students from economically weaker sections to join the current education system and get regular education.

On the occasion, Vidyakul founder Tarun Saini said, “We started Vidyakul with the idea that students of Bihar make a name for themselves in the country and across the world. It is because of the excellent training provided by our teachers and the hard work done by our students that so many of them from our institute became toppers in the Bihar board intermediate exams.”

Congratulating the toppers, faculty member Anu sir said, “The hard work of these students has borne fruits. As teachers, it is our success too.”

It may be noted that the Bihar intermediate exam results were announced recently, in which seven out of 10 state stoppers were students of Vidyakul. Besides this, 22 students became district toppers. As many as 1,722 students stood first in the exams in the 38 districts.

More than 13,000 students in Bihar received online education via the Vidyakul application, of which seven secured the first rank in the exams at the regional level, 57 at the district level and 272 at the school level.

This year, around 70,000 students received free education via Vidyakul application. Among students studying at the institute, those in the science and arts streams dominated the results scene, with more than 60 per cent of them girls. With this result, Vidyakul has become the education system with maximum toppers in the intermediate exams of the Bihar board.

Vidyakul has become a popular YouTube channel of Bihar where more than 10 lakh students have joined and receive education regularly. The number has been consistently increasing after the excellent results in the Bihar board intermediate exams.

