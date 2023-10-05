Fempowerment Foundation, in Association with Gingerblu, Presented a Spectacular Evening Blending the Best of East and West for a Cause of Women Empowerment in New York

NewsVoir

New York [US], October 5: Fempowerment Foundation Forum was held at the beautiful rustic Angel Orensanz in New York. The evening highlights included a first-of-its-kind All male Panel discussion on women empowerment, A Unique Fashion Show by Gingerblu, The event also honoured Aroon Shivdasani and Gloria Starr Kins with each woman receiving an honour from the Fempowerment Foundation for their exceptional contributions to the arts, culture, and the empowerment of women. The fashion show highlighted Resurgence Gingerblu SS24, a collection tailored by women participating in the Fempowerment Foundation, who are trained in stitching, on a journey to be financially independent, utilising Indigenous fabric sourced from different states in India, for the women of the world.

The Inauguration and keynote address by fashion industry icon, Creator of New York Fashion Week and former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Fern Mallis, known for her unparalleled support for the fashion industry globally throughout her career. After lighting the auspicious lamp, Fern Mallis said, "I can think of nothing more important today than to 'empower women'. It's the only way we will save the planet, govern, make peace and possibly even live in harmony. I applaud the Fempowerment Foundation for all they are doing to make this a reality."

Ajay Shrivastav Founder and Creative Director Gingerblu and Fempowerment Foundation said, "I believe that women are already empowered, we as the masculine energy should support them to make this world all inclusive with Equality."

The all-male panel discussion where each shared their perspectives on women's empowerment, gender diversity, equality, and the vital role men play in the journey of Fempowerment. The esteemed panelists included Kunal Sood (Award Winning Disruptive Innovator,Impact Strategist and United Nations Brand Ambassador), Alberto Ferreras (Journalist, Filmmaker and Author of the award winning novel B as in Beauty), Pranav Yadav (CEO Neuro Insight Americas and Europe, Speaker at United Nations), Jeffrey Banks (Renowed Fashion Designer and Author, worked with Calvin Clien and Ralph Lauren), Freddie Leiba (Renowned Stylist in America, Creative Director Harpers Bazaar, having styled Janet Jackson, Beyonce Knowles, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes have been dressed by Freddie. Oscar winners and nominees like Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Salma Hayek, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, moderated by Kiren Srivastav Founder of Fempowerment Foundation & Awards asking some thought provoking questions which really emphasised on action for women empowerment. for instance when will America have its first woman president! the event entertainment was further enhanced by mesmerising music performance by Raga Boyz (The 9th generation of Patiala Gharana).

Kiren Srivastav Founder Fempowerment Foundation and Awards said, "An empowered woman is a happy woman. A happy woman is an empowered woman. I would also humbly request all women who are in positions of power and capable of bringing about change, to be fair to women, to men and to all other genders. Because, only in our coexistence can the world move forward and become an even better place than what it already is."

Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs in the NYC Mayor's office also attended, Meera Gandhi, Dr BK Modi, Rekha Modi and many more dignitaries attended, Art and performances were provided by artist Paul Moses from Amsterdam, Kathak dancer Parul Shah, show was anchored by Kanika Chaddha Gupta from NYC which made the Fempowerment Foundation event truly global.

The event was supported in various ways by Keyur Shah (Leap to Shine), Vikas Mehta, Sunil Hali, Annie Arora (President, Kitchen King), Fashion Mingle, Navjot Arora of Chutney Masala Bistro and Maalicious.

The Fempowerment Foundation is a global organisation dedicated to Women Empowerment, social impact and sustainability. With the objective of helping women becoming economically independent Fempowerment has Free skill development centres for underprivileged women and also helping them to get job opportunities and starting their own ventures. www.fempowermentfoundation.org.

Gingerblu is a brand committed to circular fashion, sourcing materials from organisations that support women and sustainability. Our mission is to create fashion that leaves a positive impact on the planet and empowers women to become financially independent. www.gingerblu.com.

