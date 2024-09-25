Festival Shiromani Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal honored by World Dance Champion

New Delhi [India], September 25: Agra. Renowned social worker Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal, the chief patron of the International Taj Rang Mahotsav organised by Natranjali Theatre Arts (NTA), was honored by the organiser and brand ambassador of the festival, World Dance Champion Darina Latvia, by draping a shawl and presenting a memento of the festival.

It is noteworthy that the International Taj Rang Mahotsav was organized by Natranjali Theatre Arts (NTA Agra) in collaboration with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Gramya Vikas Sansthan) on 20-22 September 2024 in the Jubilee Hall at the university campus.

At the festival, Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal, a renowned social worker of Agra who has received honorary doctorate and D.Litt degrees from various countries and who was the natural caretaker in the Corona period, boosted the morale of the organisers and guest artists by watching all the cultural presentations of all the international guest artists on the virtual stage.

Festival coordinator Alka Singh Sharma said that Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal has given his invaluable contribution to making the 9th International Taj Rang Mahotsav a success. His contribution is such that it is impossible to express it in words.

Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal is representing India on the world stage by doing remarkable work in the fields of Indian culture promotion, child education, health, and social service at the international level. He is the trustee of many institutions across the country. Along with social service, Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal has immense affection towards the seekers of art, literature and culture as a culture promoter.

After the festival concluded, Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal bid farewell to all the artists by giving them Braj cuisine and various types of Indian gifts under the international culture exchange concept and wished them a bright future.

The entire festival organising committee has expressed their gratitude that Dr Vijay Kishore Bansal is being honored.

