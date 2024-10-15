Festive Offers This Season: Real Estate E-Commerce, and Dining Deals to Watch Out For

PNN

New Delhi [India] October 15: As the festive season approaches, it's the perfect time to take advantage of exclusive offers in both the real estate and e-commerce sectors. This season is full of prospects whether you are thinking of purchasing your dream house or you want to uplift your house comforts with luxury homeware or organize a festive gathering with friends and family, this season brings a range of deals designed to make celebrations even more special. With developers, brands and restaurants offering exciting promotions and deep discounts, this is the perfect time for prudent shoppers and foodies to grab the best deals.

Real Estate Festive Offers

This festive season, leading real estate developers such as RPS Group, Goel Ganga Developments, Motia Group, and Vibhanu are offering irresistible deals that make home buying easier and more lucrative.

RPS Group

RPS Group is committed to delivering impactful projects that advance urbanization, natural resource management, and sustainability. As consultants, designers, planners, engineers, and technical specialists, they tackle complex challenges in a resource-scarce world. Their focus on high-quality developments ensures that your investment is not just in a home, but in a future-ready lifestyle. This festive season, the real estate sector presents exciting opportunities with developers offering attractive deals and flexible payment options. Projects like RPS 12th Avenue in Faridabad are providing luxurious living spaces at unmatched prices, making now the perfect time to invest in your dream home.

Goel Ganga Developments

Goel Ganga Developments encapsulates the spirit of the festival season with its vibrant offerings. "It's that time of the year when streets get more vibrant; delectable aromas of Indian delicacies fill up houses, and every porch sparkles in the light of celebrations." This season is deemed auspicious for buying property, and Goel Ganga Developments emphasizes finding a home that suits all your needs. Their Triple Festive Offer extends three exclusive benefits across ongoing projects, including No EMI till possession, 0% down payment, and reduced GST. With features like home automation, thoughtful space planning, and a focus on lifestyle amenities, Goel Ganga Developments ensures that every celebration at home is memorable.

Motia Group

At Motia Group, their expertise in construction and project management ensures that customers receive a quality product at a fair price and within a reasonable timeframe. Their commitment to responsible subcontractors and open, honest communication with clients fosters a collaborative environment, leading to successful projects and satisfied customers. This festive season, investing in a home with Motia Group guarantees quality and reliability, making it a worthwhile choice for buyers.

Vibhanu

For buyers looking to invest in high-end living spaces, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited provides unique festive deals with added benefits like discounts on select premium properties. Their luxurious homes are designed to offer maximum comfort and modern amenities, ensuring a perfect living experience.

E-Commerce Festive Offers

Apart from real estate, e-commerce brands are also rolling out massive festive sales, perfect for those looking to upgrade their living spaces with stylish furniture and home decor. This season, you can shop at brands like Lavanya the Label, Saraf Furniture, and Rosemoore to get incredible deals on fashion, home decor, and fragrances.

Lavanya

Lavanya the Label is offering a FLAT 40% OFF, along with an extra 5% OFF on prepaid orders. Known for its exquisite ethnic wear and trendy festive collections, Lavanya The Label offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your Diwali wardrobe.

Saraf Furniture

At Saraf Furniture, their Biggest Sale Got Bigger This Diwali with a FLAT 15% OFF on all furniture and home decor. Additionally, the Grand Diwali Sale offers up to 60% OFF across a range of high-quality, solid wood furniture. This is the perfect time to invest in Sheesham or teak wood pieces that add a touch of elegance to your home.

Rosemoore

Rosemoore, renowned for its premium home fragrances, is running a Festival Sale with up to 40% OFF on selected products. Whether you're seeking to infuse your home with calming aromas or searching for thoughtful festive gifts, Rosemoore's selection of fragrances like Jasmine, Sandalwood, and Rose adds a sophisticated touch to any space.

Doodhvale

Adding to the festive spirit, Doodhvale is offering a special discount on its Cow A2 Vedic Desi Ghee. Get Rs. 250 OFF by using the coupon code A2VEDICGHEE when ordering this premium ghee. This festive season, enhance your celebrations with the rich, healthy taste of A2 Desi Ghee from Doodhvale.

Festive Dining Deals

In addition to real estate and e-commerce, this festive season is also the perfect time to gather with friends and family for celebrations. Fat Tiger, a popular dining spot, is offering up to 20% OFF on bookings for Kitty Parties, Birthday Parties, and Get-Together Parties. Enjoy their wide range of flavorful dishes, including momos, Boba tea, and more mouth-watering options that will make your gatherings even more memorable. Whether it's a small get-together or a grand celebration, Fat Tiger ensures you enjoy the festive spirit with great food and even better savings.

Adding to the festive celebrations, The Old Delhi Restaurant is offering an exclusive 10% discount on their new additional menu, featuring a delectable selection of both food and beverages. Whether you're eager to savor their freshly introduced delicacies or explore unique dishes, this offer allows you to discover new flavors while enjoying great savings. Perfect for festive gatherings or casual meet-ups, The Old Delhi Restaurant guarantees that every meal is an unforgettable experience this festive season.

The festive season is always a time of joy, and this year is no different, with exciting deals across real estate, e-commerce, and dining. If you're planning to become a homeowner, now is the time with great offers from RPS Group, Goel Ganga Developments, Motia Group, and Vibhanu Anukulakara Private Limited. Similarly, if you want to give your home a festive makeover or treat yourself to some fashionable finds, brands like Lavanya the Label, Saraf Furniture, Rosemoore, and Doodhvale have got you covered. Finally, make your celebrations extra special by dining at Fat Tiger or The Old Delhi Restaurant, where the festive deals make every meal a feast.

