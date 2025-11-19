Few Weeks to Go: Zak Doors & Windows Expo 2025 Set to Showcase Practical, Future-Ready Solutions for India's Evolving Building Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: The countdown is on. From December 4 to 7, 2025, the 21st edition of the Zak Doors & Windows Expo returns to the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai, presenting the latest practical solutions in façade and fenestration technology for a rapidly transforming construction landscape.

Redefining Façade and Fenestration Excellence

In an era where architecture blends innovation with functionality, the 2025 edition highlights the increasingly vital role of façade and fenestration systems in shaping modern buildings—balancing structural integrity, performance, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal. The expo has become a national hub that brings together technology innovators, manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users, fostering collaboration and driving industry growth.

This year, over 250 exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase a diverse range of high-performance products and solutions. Beyond doors and windows, visitors will discover an extensive range of façade offerings, including profiles, systems, cladding, finishes and other solutions designed for contemporary construction needs.

A Complete Showcase of Next-Generation Solutions

The event will showcase the latest advancements in uPVC and aluminium profiles for doors & windows, curtain wall systems, various cladding materials, railings, intelligent hardware, automation systems, advanced machinery, and more. A strong focus on occupant well-being and safety products underscores the expo's commitment to raising global architectural standards.

Visitors can also experience live demonstrations, full-scale mock-ups, and new product launches, enabling them to evaluate solutions in realistic settings and understand how innovations can improve building efficiency, design flexibility, and long-term value.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences, said:

“The Zak Expo is built around products and technologies that create measurable impact in the built environment. This platform enables the industry to explore practical, reliable solutions that address today's construction priorities — durability, sustainability, performance, and cost efficiency.”

A Platform for Insights, Networking & Growth

With India's building sector evolving at a rapid pace, the expo offers professionals a comprehensive overview of the current advancements and emerging trends shaping façades and fenestration. Architects, developers, contractors, façade consultants, fabricators, dealers, distributors, and related stakeholders will gain valuable insights into best practices, new technologies, and future opportunities.

The expo is co-located with the Zak Glass Technology Expo and the Zak Aluminium Extrusions Expo, creating India's largest integrated platform for building envelope solutions.

Register now at www.zak.sg/expo to plan your visit.

Experience solutions designed for today's projects and tomorrow's standards — only at the Zak Doors & Windows Expo 2025, from December 4–7 in Mumbai.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.