Fibe Wins Best Fintech Startup Award at the G20-DIA Mega Summit 2023

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), which is India's leading consumer lending app has received an incredible milestone by winning first place in the category of Best Startup in Fintech at G20-DIA Mega Summit 2023. This high-profile international summit, conducted under the leadership of the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA), encourages collaboration, innovation, and policy debates to address significant concerns in the digital age.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and its startup hub organized the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit in Bengaluru to encourage and recognise digital innovators' global economic concerns. Delegates from the G20 countries gathered with representatives from 9 guest countries and 174 startups including policymakers, business leaders, young innovators and investors. These start-ups received mentorship, workshops, investor engagement, and presentations at the grand summit.

Fibe's innovative solutions, which use technology to offer secure and easy financial experiences, have transformed the fintech sector. It has also changed traditional financial assumptions with an ongoing dedication to innovation, opening new ways for effectiveness, accessibility, and inclusivity. Fibe's success at the G20-DIA Mega Summit 2023 shows its commitment to bringing about actual change in the finance sector.

On this prestigious achievement, Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe said, "Being recognised as the Best Fintech Startup is a powerful testament to our team's unwavering dedication to transforming the future of finance through innovative technology. This prestigious award fuels our pride and fires an even deeper desire within us to continue pushing boundaries while creating genuine change. Our solid dedication to reshaping the financial sector and empowering individuals worldwide through groundbreaking technologies remains constant as we move forward."

Adding to this Ashish Goyal, Co-Founder and CFO of Fibe said, "Our team's unwavering goal of reinventing the future of finance is demonstrated by being named the top fintech company at the G20-DIA Summit. For everyone at Fibe, it is a time of great pride. We are pleased to be at the vanguard of change, promoting economic growth, and reshaping the world's financial ecosystems with a vision to empower people and businesses through cutting-edge solutions."

