Fiberweb India Q4 FY24 Total Income Up 328 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Fiberweb (India) Ltd. a 100 per cent EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced its audited Q4 FY24 & FY24 results.

Key Financial Highlights:

The Book Value of the company stands at Rs 56 per share.

Commenting on the performance, Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, "We are pleased to announce our Q4 and FY24 results, which demonstrate our resilience and a significant turnaround in our financial performance. We have also achieved substantial improvements in profitability, reflected in our strong margin growth.

The improving market conditions are expected to sustain our growth moving forward. We are deeply grateful to all our stakeholders for their long-term support."

