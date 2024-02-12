FICCI Cascade puts thrust on int'l co-operation; launches new campaign to fight smuggling

New Delhi, Feb 12 FICCI Cascade has been at the forefront when it comes to raising awareness about smuggling activities and initiating pro-active dialogues on how it can be tackled.

Speaking on the occasion of FICCI CASCADE's 'Anti-Smuggling Day', a leading official of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has emphasised on the need for greater international co-operation to tackle the menace of smuggling.

Mohan Kumar Singh, Principal Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), said: "Smuggling is a transnational crime. Underscoring the critical need for international cooperation in combating such illicit activities, DRI actively engages and participates in various global enforcement operations targeting drugs, arms, wildlife, environment, money laundering, and terror financing.

"Through the consistent sharing of actionable intelligence with our overseas counterparts, numerous operations have been conducted, resulting in significant seizures of contraband by customs authorities in countries including Myanmar, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. DRI has also kept a close watch on the smuggling of various other items like red sanders, cigarettes, fake currency, foreign currency, wildlife products and so on.

"These seizures are the result of fine teamwork of the DRI officers, supported by excellent cooperation and inter-agency coordination of our partner law enforcement agencies in the country."

Applauding FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy), he said: "On behalf of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, my compliments to FICCI CASCADE for organising the Anti-Smuggling Day. This great initiative, now in its third year in a row gives us an occasion as well as a platform to discuss the growing menace of smuggling and counterfeiting.

"The dynamic nature of the threat from smuggling makes it imperative for all of us to join hands and contribute our bit towards combating of smuggling activities."

FICCI CASCADE has also launched a new campaign to drive awareness among the citizens. Titled 'Smuggled Saaman Ko Karo Nakaar, Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna Karo Sakaar', it seeks to inspire them to help the country realise the goal of being a developed nation by 2047 by winning the battle against smuggling.

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE, said: "We launched the Anti-Smuggling Day on 11th February, 2022 and pledged to spare no effort in raising awareness and taking concerted action against the multi-faceted challenge of smuggling.

"Staying true to that commitment, FICCI CASCADE is now introducing a new campaign - 'Smuggled Saaman Ko Karo Nakaar, Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna Karo Sakaar'. The Indian economy is flourishing under a proactive government, translating to increased prosperity and subsequently, greater spending power. However, it has been observed that higher disposable income often leads to an upsurge in the consumption of smuggled goods.

"Today, we launch a new campaign to sensitise the beneficiaries of India's economic growth about the responsibility they bear in utilising their income. We urge them not to purchase smuggled goods which not only jeopardise their health but also harm the country's economy. In the ensuing days and months, we will take this campaign forward through various initiatives.”

Reinforcing the need for vigilance by citizens to tackle smuggling, Balesh Kumar, Member, Appellate Tribunal-SAFEMA, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, said: "I would appeal to all Indians to participate in the activities of the Anti-Smuggling Day, which launched by FICCI CASCADE. This occasion serves not only as a reminder for enforcement agencies but also for citizens to remain vigilant against the use of smuggled goods, as it is in their best interest to avoid products of questionable quality.

"Smuggled counterfeit goods, often available at low prices in the market, pose significant risks to society and health. Therefore, I implore citizens to refrain from using such items."

