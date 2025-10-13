FICCI Celebrates India's Healthcare Achievers at Healthcare Excellence Awards 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Rajiv Gauba, Member, NITI Aayog & Former Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, celebrated the outstanding accomplishments of India's healthcare ecosystem at the 17th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards held today at ITC Maurya Sheraton, New Delhi. The awards recognised hospitals, healthcare providers, innovators, and individuals whose relentless dedication and innovation are shaping the nation's healthcare future.

Rajiv Gauba expressed his appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of the healthcare community. He emphasized that healthcare remains one of the most vital sectors, touching every life and shaping the nation's future. With nearly 65% of the population below the age of 35, India holds immense demographic potential, but this promise will only be realised through a healthy, skilled, and productive workforce. He also emphasised the need to prepare for an ageing population and view every investment in health as an investment in national progress. Through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY, India has strengthened access and affordability, while Aarogya Mandirs is transforming primary care delivery. His closing remarks highlighted that our focus must remain on quality, skilling, and infrastructure to ensure a resilient, equitable healthcare ecosystem.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of FICCI Health Services Committee, highlighted the role of the Awards in fostering a spirit of excellence. He noted that recognising impactful work motivates organisations to continuously elevate standards in patient care, safety, and technology adoption. In agreement, (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal, Chair of the FICCI Swasth Bharat (Public Health) Task Force, stressed the importance of celebrating dedicated healthcare professionals and organisations to spur further advancements in the sector.

The 17th FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards celebrated excellence across multiple domains, evaluating participants on Innovation, Impact, and Sustainability & Scalability. The awards recognized outstanding contributions that have advanced patient care, strengthened systems, and fostered innovation, setting new standards for the sector.

FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards 2025 List:

1. Chairman's Award for Outstanding Leadership in Healthcare

* Prof (Dr) Suresh Hariram Advani, Consultant Oncologist

* Dr Anita Borges (posthumous)

2. Healthcare Humanitarian

* Smt Subhasini Mistry, Founder - Humanity Hospital

3. Healthcare Personality of the Year

* Prof (Dr) Soniya Nityanand, Vice Chancellor, King George's Medical University

* Prof (Dr) Shakti Gupta, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu

4. Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Industry

* Prof (Dr) Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director, ILBS and President, National Academy of Medical Sciences

5. Nursing Excellence Award

* Capt (Dr) Usha Banerjee, Group Director Nursing, Apollo Hospitals Group

* Ms Thankam Gomez, Founder CEO, Cygnia Healthcare

* Ms Beenamaa Kurian, General Manager - Quality, St. John's National Academy of Health Sciences, Bangalore

FICCI Health Care Awards 2025 - Excellence in Patient Care and Service Delivery

* Private Hospital - Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, Kerala

* Public Hospital - Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)

* Other healthcare providers - Vedanta Medical Research Foundation - Balco Medical Centre

* Startups - Pragmatech Healthcare Solutions Private Limited

FICCI Health Care Awards 2025- Excellence in Patient Safety

* Private Hospital - Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Faridabad

* Other healthcare providers - HLL Lifecare Limited (A Govt of India PSE)

FICCI Health Care Awards 2025- Training & Skill Development Initiative of the Year

* Hospitals/ Health Technology Companies/ Other Healthcare Providers - Medekom Ventures Private Limited

* Medical institutes/Colleges -

* King George's Medical University

* Bhaikaka University

* Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (Deemed to be University)

FICCI Health Care Awards 2025- Excellence in Community Engagement

* NGOs & Not-For-Profit Organizations -

* LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) (Operating Trust, Hyderabad Eye Institute - HEI)

* Integral Hospital (IIMSR), Integral University Lucknow

* For- profit organizations (Hospitals/ MedTech/Device companies/ Other Healthcare Providers) - ITC Limited

FICCI Health Care Awards 2025 Technology Transformation Initiative of the Year

* Hospitals / Other healthcare providers - Aster Whitefield Hospital

* Medical Technology and Device companies/ Software developers including Mobile Applications -

* SS Innovations

* Genrobotics Medical & Mobility

* Startups -

* MediSim VR

* World Health Innovation Forum

