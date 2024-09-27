Fiinovation Partners with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital to Organize 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 27: Reinforcing its commitment to social welfare and community engagement, Fiinovation, a leading research-based consulting firm specializing in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), successfully hosted its 9th Annual Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital at Okhla Phase III, New Delhi. This initiative aligns with Fiinovation's larger goal of driving impactful social change by addressing critical public health needs.

The blood donation drive, themed "Blood Donation: Simple Act, Huge Impact," is part of Fiinovation's ongoing effort to contribute to the increasing demand for blood and blood products in hospitals across the country. By raising awareness around the necessity of safe blood donations, the campaign underscores the company's dedication to creating a healthier, more resilient society.

Soumitro Chakraborty, Founder and CEO of Fiinovation, expressed his pride in the initiative, "We are honored to continue our tradition of organizing blood donation camps, especially in light of the growing need for blood supplies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India faces a critical shortage, requiring approximately 12 million units of blood annually. This shortage impacts thousands of lives each year, contributing to fatalities in cases ranging from road accidents to major surgeries and pregnancy complications, as well as patients suffering from disorders like sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and hemophilia. With the current outbreak of Chikungunya adding pressure to blood banks, the importance of such drives cannot be overstated. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Fiinovation team, volunteers, and the officials from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital who made this possible."

This year's blood donation drive coincided with Fiinovation's Foundation Day and came at a crucial time, as the national capital grapples with a significant Dengue outbreak. In its ninth consecutive year, the initiative continues to build on its legacy of contributing to society by addressing urgent healthcare challenges. Fiinovation remains dedicated to sustaining and expanding its efforts in the future.

