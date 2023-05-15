FIITJEE Long Term Classroom Program Students achieve phenomenal results in CBSE Class X Board 2023

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): The CLASS X Board 2023 results have been declared by CBSE, and FIITJEE students have once again proven their mettle by securing outstanding results.

* FIITJEE's Long Term Classroom Program Student, Sanjana Harish Bhat Becomes National Topper in CBSE Class X Board, 2023

* Another FIITJEE's Long Term Classroom Program student, Arihant Kapkoti attains remarkable scores in CBSE Class X Board, 2023

It is with immense pride and great pleasure that FIITJEE has announced its top performers. Sanjana Harish Bhat, a student of FIITJEE's Little Genie + Udaya- Two Year (VII-VIII) + Four Year Classroom Program (IX-XII) & Upgraded to PINNACLE - Two Year Integrated School Program, has become the National Topper by scoring perfect 100% marks in Class X CBSE Boards 2023.

Sanjana studied for 9-10 hours daily on a regular basis to accomplish this goal. Her complete focus and dedication towards study shows that anything can be achieved if you plan and execute it with full determination and will. She did not opt for any other coaching beyond FIITJEE for JEE preparation. In addition to assisting students with their JEE preparation, FIITJEE also serves as a mentor for NTSE, KVPY (now INSPIRE), Olympiads, and their respective Board exams.

Following Sanjana in the list is Arihant Kapkoti, a Student of FIITJEE's Three Year Classroom Program scores 99.8 per cent in Class X CBSE Boards, 2023.

With no speck of doubt, it can be claimed that FIITJEE has established its reputation as a revered brand in serious education. All FIITJEE's classroom programs strive for Total Success Approach, which means the institute thoroughly prepares students by providing the necessary inputs to reveal their hidden potential. And the same powerful methodology is followed in FIITJEE World School, Hyderabad and FIITJEE Global School, Chennai.

With this, the crowning accomplishment is that in the debut year of FIITJEE Global School, the school has produced marvelous Class X results. The magnificent achievements made by its students in their first big exam are as follows -

* Anirudh Adithya - School Topper - 489 out of 500 (98 per cent)

* Mitraa Srinivasan - 2nd Place - 488 out of 500 (98 per cent)

* Anandha Poorna Thraya - 3rd Place - 486 out of 500 (97 per cent)

* Kavinesh Sridharan - 4th Place - 480 out of 500 (96 per cent)

In addition to that, several students scored above 95 per cent and 90 per cent, with a significant number of students securing over 90 per cent overall.

FIITJEE strives to provide its students with a transformational education, helping them excel in competitive and board exams. FIITJEE is proud that the dedication and hard work of its students have resulted in remarkable scores, showcasing their exceptional aptitude and preparation for the board exams.

FIITJEE takes immense pride in the success of its students, whose hard work and determination have yielded such impressive results. The students' achievements are a testament to FIITJEE's exceptional pedagogy, and the rigorous training and guidance provided by its experienced faculty.

FIITJEE is committed to nurturing students' talents and helping them achieve their full potential. The institute offers comprehensive coaching programs and innovative teaching methodologies to prepare students for a successful academic and professional career.

R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group said, "The success of our students is the true inspiration for us. Year after year when we see our hard work yielding positive results for our students, we become all the more determined to contribute to uplift of student community and Science education in India. At FIITJEE, we try to make a difference in the way students think. With each astounding success, FIITJEE teachers renew their resolve to dedicate themselves & give their flesh & blood for students' success. We recommend to start early from class VI itself to enable enhance I.Q. to develop analytical abilities and emotional quotient with overall personality development."

Saying that, he was extremely happy and proud of all the students. He congratulated the entire faculty at FIITJEE who produce excellent results year after year, he concluded.

