FIITJEE maintains its Legacy & Supremacy by securing (All India Ranks) AIR 3, AIR 6 & AIR 8 in JEE Advanced 2023 Results

New Delhi [India], June 20: True to their basic DNA, where winning has become a habit; FIITJEE is proud to announce the stupendous Success of its Students in JEE Advanced, 2023

FIITJEE congratulates all the successful students for their outstanding results and wishes them enormous success for their IIT journey & life.

Rishi Kalra, AIR 3, A student of FIITJEE Four Year Classroom Program (Class IX-XII). Rishi Kalra has performed outstandingly well by scoring 336 / 360 in JEE Advanced, 2023.He added FIITJEE brought a transformational change in my performance with respect to various competitive exams and JEE. If I sum up, FIITJEE system is a complete package for preparation for JEE Main, JEE Advanced and Olympiads & I didn't feel the need of any external help".Rishi Kalra is also a NTSE Scholar and KVPY fellow. He has also qualified INMO, IOQA, INAO, IOQM, NSEP, NSEC, NSEA & INPhO.

Prabhav Khandelwal, Student of FIITJEE One Year Live Online Classroom Program (Class XII) has secured AIR 6 in JEE Advanced 2023 results. He scored 325 / 360 marks. Prabhav said The classes at FIITJEE were expertly designed in accordance with the pattern of JEE Advanced exam. The questions asked in internal tests were unique and of high quality. FIITJEE helped me strengthen the core concepts in every subject. And every topic and doubt was cleared thoroughly by the esteemed faculty. Online revision sessions have also helped a lot."Prabhav Khandelwal is also a NTSE Scholar. He also qualified IJSOC & INMO.

Malay Kedia, AIR 8, a student of FIITJEE Four Year Classroom Program (Class IX-XII), upgraded to Pinnacle Two Year Integrated School Program (Class XI-XII). Malay Kedia has also performed exceptionally well and scored 324 out of 360 in JEE Advanced, 2023. He added "Apart from my regular classes, I could easily make time for self-study, thanks to FIIITJEE's very well thought schedule. The highly qualified and experienced faculty at FIITJEE helped me build a strong base in all subjects which later helped me qualify various Olympiads as well. And I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to FIITJEE for the same." Malay Kedia is also a NTSE Scholar and KVPY fellow. He also qualified INJSO in Class XI. He was also selected for IOAA 22 and won Silver Medal in Class XII.

This is not the first time that FIITJEE students have excelled in highly competitive and prestigious JEE Advanced. In fact, FIITJEE is the only institute that has been consistently producing excellent results year after year since last 27 years, across its 76 centres & network of schools countrywide. This is a proof of the efficacy of FIITJEE's 360° approach to success which ensures unravelling of 100% potential of every student thereby establishing FIITJEE as India's most trusted institute.

* FIITJEE Classroom Program students dominate in every range of All India Ranks in JEE Advanced 2023 with 3 in Top 10 & 32 in Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2023.

* FIITJEE All Programs, students dominate in every range of All India Ranks in JEE Advanced 2023 with 3 in Top 10 & 37 in Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2023.

FIITJEE's early edge programs are designed to raise students analytical, creative & higher-order thinking skills which inevitably increase their mental ability and IQ. These programs train a student for overall logical thinking & scientific aptitude at an early age thereby transforming his/ her academic life. The success of our students in JEE bears testimony to the fact that FIITJEE's transformational approach has succeeded in bringing out the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible," says R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.

