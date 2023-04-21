Film Legend Vivek Agnihotri Inaugurates Parul Institute of Design’s Vadodara Film and Design Festival

Vivek Agnihotri Inaugurates Parul Institute of Design – Vadodara Film and Design Festival

New Delhi (India), April 21: The Vadodara Film and Design Festival (VFDF), a five-day event hosted by the Parul Institute of Design, commenced with an expert guest talk by renowned film director Vivek Agnihotri. Agnihotri, who is also a film producer, screenwriter, and author, shared his professional journey and success in the Hindi film industry with the young filmmakers in attendance. He is best known for his hit movie “Tashkent Files,” which debuted in 2022 and earned him a National Award.

During his talk, Agnihotri provided unique insights and shared his depth of knowledge with the budding filmmakers at the event. As a member of the Indian Central Board of Film Certification and a cultural representative of Indian cinema, he encouraged young storytellers to express their national pride through their art. He also emphasized the importance of establishing regional film assessment standards, which is one of the main objectives of VFDF.

Agnihotri’s passion for Indic civilization and history inspires and empowers young people to become creative thinkers and brilliant storytellers. He continues to inspire young storytellers to stand for their nation through their artistic expressions.

Vivek Agnihotri, director of the 2022 blockbuster film “The Kashmir Files,” engaged in a candid conversation with the audience at the Vadodara Film and Design Festival (VFDF). He shared the story of how “The Kashmir Files” came to be, recounting a visit to a doctor who was a Kashmiri Pandit. The doctor suggested that Agnihotri make a movie about their story, and Agnihotri took up the challenge. He also advised young people to always express themselves and not try to impress others.

Agnihotri, who is also known for his hit movie “Tashkent Files,” spoke openly about the challenges he faced in promoting his movies in Bollywood. The conversation was marked by Agnihotri’s honesty and candor.

In addition to his work in film, Agnihotri is a passionate public speaker on Indic civilization and culture, as well as topics such as “Creative Consciousness” and “Success Plus.” He has spoken at prestigious platforms, including Ted, Harvard University Conclave, Neeti Aayog, Ideas India Conclave, World Hindu Congress, Indo-US Chamber of Commerce, FICCI, and more. His appearance at the Parul Institute of Design is another step in his quest to promote film excellence.

Filmmaker Manish Saini and actors Malhar Thaker and Monal Gajjar of the film “Shubh Yatra” were also present at the event. They praised the university’s commitment to promoting regional cinema and premiered their film.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor