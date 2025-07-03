Film "Take It Easy" - Buy one ticket and get another free!, releasing on 4th July

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Producer Dharmesh Pandit's film "Take It Easy" has won the "Best Educational Film of the Decade" award at the "Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024". Apart from this, this picture has also received 5 more Best Children's Film Awards. The film won the Best Children's Film award at KIFF Kalyan, JIFF Jaipur, NIFF Nashik, IFFY Prayag, while it has won the Best Background Score award at LCIFCF Gwalior and Best Graphics and Visual Effects award at Nashik International Film Festival.

The film "Take It Easy" will be released simultaneously all over India this Friday 4th July 2025 and the audience will get the opportunity to enjoy it. There is also a special offer with the film, in which on buying one ticket, the second ticket will be free. Yes, now you buy one ticket of this film and get the second ticket free! This offer is for a limited time, so hurry up and book your seat.

This film depicts the story of parental pressure on children and is written and directed by Sunil Prem Vyas. The producer of the film Dharmesh Pandit said, "We are very proud of this award and we hope that our film will make the audience think."

Singers like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali have sung songs in the film "Take It Easy". The film has talented people like Anil Singh (photography), Samir-Arsh (choreography), Sushant-Kishore (background score), Chandra Shekhar Yadav (art director), music by Sushant-Kishor, Papply-Priya and Style Bhai-Subhi (music), and Arun Nambiar (sound design). The story, concept and idea of the film is by Dharmesh Pandit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor