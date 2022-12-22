Film writer and director Neeraj Singh will make a film on the Ajmer rape case. Poster posted on Instagram

New Delhi (India), December 22: Film writer and director Neeraj Singh, who came into the limelight after making a film on Vikas Dubey, has posted a poster from his official Instagram, neerajsinghofficial1, in which it is written Ajmer Diary. A caption has also been given in the poster, in which it is written that a pain of 1992 happened in Ajmer. It is speculated that Neeraj is making a film on the 1992 Ajmer rape case.

Neeraj Singh is an Indian film writer and director. He was born on 15 August 1992 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Neeraj started his career in 2007 with an event company, but that company could not run much because of the dominance of the event mafia; later, Neeraj came to Mumbai and struggled a lot in the initial days. When Neeraj Singh came to Mumbai, he had no place to stay and no money to buy food. Instead of taking care of a vacant plot in Goregaon, along with a friend, he started living in a slum built in the plot, then he met Late Mukesh Chandra Nagar, who was an assistant director in the Films Division, and he guided him.

Neeraj made several short films. He also wrote and directed films, one of his films, Heena, also won an award at the Global Taj Film Festival. Neeraj also worked for TV serials like Sawdhan India and Crime Alert. In 2021, he wrote and directed a small-budget film Bikroo Kanpur Gangster, with Shraddha Srivastava as co-writer and co-director in this film. Bikroo Kanpur Gangster’s producer was Ajay Pal Singh and co-producer Shraddha Srivastava. This very modest-budget film on the life of gangster Vikas Dubey made many headlines.

According to the information given by Neeraj Singh on Instagram, it has also been written that he will announce the casting of the film soon. Shraddha Srivastava’s name is also written along with her in the poster, and it is clear that Shraddha is associated with Neeraj in this film as well. Let us tell you that the Ajmer rape case is India’s biggest rape case so far. According to media reports, more than 250 minor girls were victimized by the rapists in this case. The film is expected to go on floors in April.

Neeraj Singh has also written in the Instagram caption that it is Bollywood that runs away from such true stories which expose their double face. It was appreciated by everyone, but no one came forward to fund it because they were afraid that the gang that is ruling Bollywood might boycott the producer who invested in this film. Shraddha, who is associated with Neeraj as a director, is from the background of Uttar Pradesh, she was born in Sant Kabir Nagar, and her family is in Lucknow, her father Skand Kumar Srivastava has been an office bearer of the Bhartiya Janta Party. Shraddha himself is respected by Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath. Tell that many accused of the Ajmer rape case are absconding even today. It is said that many have fled and settled outside India. And many are living a peaceful life after serving a sentence, now after the announcement of this film, people’s eyes will surely remain on it.

