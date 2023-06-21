Filmgiant's Tycoon Global Governance & Business Awards 2023 has been a great event - Actor Raajveer Sharma

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 21: The 'Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards 2023' took place in Delhi, organized by Filmgiants Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Raajveer Sharma, and Tycoon Global, owned by Sanjeev Jain. Distinguished personalities from India and abroad graced the occasion.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Le Meridien Hotel in Delhi and witnessed the presence of notable guests, including Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Balraj Kundu, a renowned MLA from Haryana, social worker Rajeev Goyal, Sajjan Singh Yadav (Additional Finance Secretary, Government of India), Saurabh Tiwari (Joint Secretary Cabinet Secretariat), Sahil Seth (Joint Commissioner Ministry of Finance), Deepak Narang (Deputy Secretary MSME), Gurmeet Choudhary, Darshan Kumar, actress Riya Sen, Debina Banerjee, South Indian actress Bhairavi Deka, Dr. Renu, Paras Mehta (owner of Dhamaka Records), Rajan Sharma, Shalabh of Bhumika Publications Rastogi, Shalabh Koshik, choreographer Shabina Khan, The Great Khali, Balwan Singh, the owner of Bharat Express News Channel, Upendra Rai, the owner of Tycoon Global Magazine, Sanjeev Jain, the owner of Eros International, Krishika Lulla, anchor Rhythm Dutta, Shankar Verma (Owner of Techno Care), Brijesh Kumar (Brain Medicare), Nehashri, Dr. Raman, Ratish Pathania (CEO of Bhutani Infra), Nasihasiraj (a famous personality from Dubai), Dr. Pankaj Tomar (Director of NIMS University), Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, Dr. Surabhi, Dr. Swarnlata Panchal, Neha Batham (a renowned news reporter from Aaj Tak), Iram Faridi, Rajkumar Phoolchand Dharu (NCRC National Chairman), Abraham Kumar, Pujya Guruji Rajendra Sharma Peethadhishwar Alakh Jyoti Ashram Himachal, and businessman Baljeet.

The honorable Minister Ram Das Athawale inaugurated the grand event. Here is the list of award winners in various categories: Darshan Kumar received the Best Actor of the Year 2023 award for "Kashmir Files," actress Riya Sen was recognized as the Country's Most Attractive Celebrity, actress Debina Banerjee Chowdhary received the Influencer Mom of the Year 2023 award, Gurmeet Choudhary was honored as the Most Stylish Actor of the Year Nation 2023, The Great Khali was acknowledged as the Nation's Most Famous Global Personality, and Ms. Shabina Khan received the Country's Most Famous Choreographer award.

Other notable awards included Elite Brand of the Nation, awarded to Vinod Kumar Verma (Aditya Birla Group), Best Finance Company of the Nation, awarded to Shyam Singhania (Chairman, ENAAR Group), Most Promising Organization of the Nation in the Social Work Category, awarded to Sahil Seth (Co-Founder, Prasar Care Foundation), and the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Balbir Singh Tomar, President of NIMS University, for his contribution to the nation in the field of education.

Furthermore, Krishika Lulla was recognized as a Filmmaker in Indian Cinema, and the Owner of Eros International was acknowledged for Indian Filmmaker Excellence. Miss Yogita Bihani received the Emerging Actress of the Year award, Miss Neha Batham was honored as the Youth Icon in the field of Journalism, and Miss Iram Faridi, the upcoming director of Irams Entertainment, received the Country's Most Promising Production House award.

Dr. Abraham Kumar was awarded for excellence as a journalist in electronic and print media. Rajkumar Phoolchand Dharu, NCRC National President, received the Leading Entrepreneur of the Year award, and Dr. V. P. Tandon, Chairman of Kamal and Vandana Group of Institutions and Schools, was recognized as the country's most promising educational institution.

Other notable awards included the Best Excellence in Health Equipment Manufacturer of the Year, awarded to Shankar Verma from Techno Care Medical Systems LLP, the Best Indian Private University for Foreign Collaboration, awarded to Dr. Swarnalata Pachal, Director of International Affairs at NIMS University, the Country's Most Emerging Music Label, awarded to Paras Mehta from Dhamaka Records, and Excellence in Healthcare, awarded to Dr. Pankaj, Director of NIMS Hospital.

Additionally, the awards recognized the Country's Most Trusted Fashion Brand NRI, Ms. Naseeha Ahmed Sheriff, the Nation's Fastest Growing Healthcare Company, awarded to Brajesh Kumar, Dr. Neha Shree, and CEO Dr. Raman, Excellence in Publication, awarded to Shalabh Kaushik and Shalabh Rastogi from Bhumika Publications, and the Country's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand, awarded to Shree Ratish Pathania from Bhutani Infra.

The Nation's Best Digital Producer award was presented to Manav Maglani, and the Nation's Global Bollywood Online Portal award went to Sohail Fakhruddin Fidal Estate Bollywood. Rajan Jhaji Primus Broadcom was recognized as the nation's emerging EV solutions provider, and Dr. Ashutosh Mishra and Dr. Surbhi from Beau Mode were acknowledged for Excellence in Skincare Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in India. Kunal Verma from Neha Tours & Travels was honored as the Nation's Emerging Travel Agency, while Rhythm Dutta received an award for outstanding contribution in the field of media entertainment.

The event received live media coverage by Bharat Express, and the gifts were sponsored by Vanesh Ayurveda. Outdoor marketing was provided by Primus, novelties and trophies by Jayan Trophies, realty solutions by Migson, and makeovers were facilitated by Bollywood Makeup and Acting School. Tour and travel arrangements were handled by Neha Tours & Travels.

