Filmmaker Mukesh Modi Unveils the Teaser of his Upcoming Film 'Political War' through Zoom App Globally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: After a spectacular display of the film poster 'Political War' on the iconic Times Square billboard, acclaimed filmmaker Mukesh Modi unveiled the teaser for his much-anticipated Bollywood film in one-of-a-kind style. While many Hollywood celebrities extended their support for the release of the film's poster, the online teaser launch saw more than 200 people in attendance from across the globe. The film is made under the banner of Indie Films World.

Watch the teaser here youtu.be/7lJBivC0ih0?si=84XXZeuqTcJnPZdU

The political drama stars Prashant Narayan, Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Abhay Bhargav, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Jiten Mukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Subhashis Chakraborty, Dev Sharma, Kana Malhotra, Gaurval Amlani, Ravi Sharma, Sweety Walia, Anu Sharma, Twinkle Saini, Arun Bakshi, Bill Mcandrew, Isaac Platizky and more.

The logline of 'Political War' promises a compelling narrative against the backdrop of the 2024 Indian elections. The film's multifaceted objective includes motivating the community to vote, exposing corrupt politicians, unveiling foreign interference, and celebrating India's unity in diversity. Embracing the concept that the universe is one family, 'Political War' aims to provoke thoughtful action among viewers.

Mukesh Modi, not just a Bollywood phenomenon but a trailblazer in the film industry, identified a distribution gap for independent filmmakers after the success of 'The Elevator.' In response, he launched Indie Films World (IFW), a streaming service offering a platform for diverse films.

Moreover, Mukesh's commitment to innovation extends to upcoming projects, including 'Torn', a psychological thriller featuring Morgan Freeman's son Alfonso Freeman, 'Bride of Zambia', a short English film, and 'Thugs of Arms', a mini web series. Furthermore, he is set to establish the Indie Film Festival Awards (IFFA), supporting independent filmmakers and expanding the market for their films. With the anticipation for 'Political War', the film is slated for release overseas on February 16, 2024.

