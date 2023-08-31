FIMER inverters power the BESS systems of a leading IT Multinational Company to fulfill its 100 per cent renewable power obligation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: FIMER recently supplied its 2 MVA inverters to Capgemini for its BESS system. The company has implemented multiple initiatives that have contributed towards a 100% renewable energy power supply and aids to reduce 70,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

FIMER has supplied its BESS compatible inverters PVS980-58BC 2 MVA for two Capgemini office campuses. One 3.5 MW BESS system was installed by Arcedo System in Mumbai and another 2.5 MW system was installed by Replus Engitech in Noida. Both projects were commissioned in 2023.

FIMER supplied three 2 MVA PCS (Power Conversion Systems). The FIMER PVS980-58BC bidirectional converters are perfect for large scale energy storage systems, ensuring grid stability for power plants with intermittent energy sources. With high DC input voltage, efficiency, reliable components, and a compact modular design, the converters offer a quick return on investment. This solution enables the storage of excess renewable energy generated during day and its use during evening peak hours. The PCS can also support load demand when there is insufficient solar energy. Additionally, FIMER PCS features a Black Start Mode/Grid forming mode, allowing it to form the grid in V/F mode during power outages. When the grid is restored, the PCS can operate in grid following mode and act as backup mode.

KN Sreevatsa, Country Managing Director (India) says, "BESS is the optimal solution to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply under all conditions. FIMER's inverters are best equipped to support stable power source maximizing revenue and offering added value to operators. We are proud to partner with Capgemini revolutionising energy independence for a massive organization."

Sandeep Vangapalli, Managing Director of Arcedo Systems, commented, "We can unlock the true and full potential of solar energy with advanced storage solutions. This project aligns with our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible stewardship of our planet. By integrating battery energy storage with solar power generation, we are taking a significant step towards creating a cleaner, more reliable, and more resilient energy future for generations to come. We chose FIMER due to our best experience with their products and service previously. Considering the best design fit available for BESS, we decided to partner with FIMER for this project."

About FIMER S.p.A.

FIMER is one of the largest, tier one, renewable energy equipment supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and electric mobility systems, it has over 1000 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in over 20 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

