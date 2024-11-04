Final Call: SLAT Application Window for SLS Nagpur's Law Programmes Closes on 22nd November

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Symbiosis Law School (SLS) Nagpur is accepting applications for law programmes, including the undergraduate five-year integrated programmes : Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (B.A. LL.B.) and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws (B.B.A. LL.B.), as well as the One-year Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme. These programmes aim to provide aspiring legal professionals with a comprehensive understanding of law and practical skill sets. The application deadline for all three programmes is November 22, 2024. Applicants for the B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes can apply through the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), while candidates interested in the LL.M. programme must take the All India Admission Test (AIAT).

Key Dates to Remember:

* Deadline for Programme Registration: November 22, 2024

* SLAT Examination Dates:

* December 13, 2024 (Friday)

* December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

* AIAT Examination Date for LL.M.: December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

Prof.(Dr.) Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director of SLS Nagpur emphasised, "The legal world demands more than knowledge of lawit requires adaptability, ethical judgement, and interdisciplinary expertise. Our programmes deliver this powerful combination, transforming ambitious minds into versatile legal professionals. Through hands-on experience and advanced skill development, we prepare advocates who don't just practice lawthey lead its evolution."

Comprehensive Programmes with Career Opportunities:

The B.A. LL.B. programme focuses on building a solid foundation in substantive and procedural laws, along with practical legal analysis, research, and communication skills. Graduates can pursue careers in various fields, such as litigation, corporate law, public policy, and academia. The curriculum promotes an understanding of the interdisciplinary nature of law, integrating knowledge from humanities, social sciences, and management, which is vital in addressing contemporary legal issues.

Similarly, the B.B.A. LL.B. programme combines legal education with business fundamentals, preparing students to navigate the intersection of law and commerce. This dual focus enables graduates to pursue roles in corporate law, compliance, business consulting, and entrepreneurial ventures. The emphasis on developing professional skills such as pleading, argument drafting, and negotiation further enhances employability and career readiness.

For those pursuing advanced legal studies, the LL.M. programme offers an in-depth exploration of business, corporate, criminal, and security laws. This course is designed to provide students with industry-relevant expertise, allowing them to contribute effectively to legal reforms and societal advancements.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the B.A. LL.B. and B.B.A. LL.B. programmes, candidates must have passed Standard XII (10+2) or an equivalent examination from any recognised board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). Meeting these eligibility criteria is essential for prospective students aiming to pursue their legal education at SLS Nagpur.

Additionally, for the LL.M. programme, applicants must possess a Three or Five-year LL.B. Degree from any recognised University or Institution of National Importance, with a minimum score of 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes).

Why Choose SLS Nagpur?

SLS Nagpur is dedicated to providing a holistic educational experience, characterized by state-of-the-art infrastructure, enabling a conducive environment for learning and growth. The institution boasts an impressive array of academic, sports, and cultural avenues, ensuring students thrive in all aspects of their development.

The faculty at the institute comprises well-qualified, experienced, and passionate educators who employ a techno-driven research culture. Additionally, the faculty possesses industry experience, thereby ensuring practical orientation to law's theoretical underpinnings. This innovative approach is complemented by the involvement of judges, eminent lawyers, international jurists, and industry experts in curricular design and training sessions, providing students with insights from the legal profession. Additionally, SLS Nagpur actively promotes community engagement through pro-bono activities and legal aid initiatives, aligning with its commitment to contribute to an egalitarian society.

Placement and Internships

The Training & Placement Cell at SLS Nagpur goes beyond mere placements by offering comprehensive career mentoring and counselling. All the students at SLS Nagpur undertake summer and winter internships during the academic year, gaining practical experience in various law firms, courts, corporate houses, civil society groups, and research organizations. This robust support system ensures students are well-prepared for their future careers, reinforcing the school's commitment to student success.

It is a vital opportunity for prospective law students to embark on a transformative educational journey through the academic programmes at SLS Nagpur. The comprehensive curriculum, expert faculty, and strong support network with the alumni make SLS Nagpur an ideal choice for aspiring legal professionals.

To get more information, please visit: https://www.slsnagpur.edu.in/

