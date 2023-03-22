Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot to present Delhi Budget at 11 am

New Delhi [India], March 22 : Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the Budget of the Union Territory on Wednesday at 11 am.

Gahlot is going to present the budget for the first time.

Before this, all eight previous budgets were presented by Msh Sisodia.

Sisodia was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday that the Centre had placed the Delhi government's budget on hold a day before it was scheduled to be presented in the Assembly.

According to the people with knowledge of developments in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Centre has requested clarification on the Aam Aadmi Party government's expenditure on advertisements before approving the presentation of the Budget.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor