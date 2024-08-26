Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leads high-level delegation in talks with Singapore President and Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led a high-level meeting with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong comprising Union Miniter Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ashwini vaishnaw ahead of the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore on Monday.

The discussions focused on deepening collaboration in critical areas such as digitalization, green initiatives, and skill development.

The leaders discussed boosting India-Singapore Strategic Partnership by focusing on key areas like digitalisation, green initiatives, and skill development.

During the discussions, the leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by concentrating on key areas that are central to the future growth of both nations.

Finance Minister Sitharaman expressed her appreciation for President Tharman's unwavering support for multilateralism. She commended his significant contributions to reforming global institutions to better address the challenges of the 21st century.

The Finance Minister also conveyed her gratitude for President Tharman's invaluable input as a member of the G20 Expert Group on Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) during India's G20 Presidency in 2023.

During the interactions, the leaders discussed the need to strengthen partnership and broaden cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry of Finance highlighted the delegation's meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong. The discussions focused on the need to further strengthen the partnership between India and Singapore and to explore new avenues for cooperation.

The leaders recognized the growing importance of collaboration in areas such as digital transformation and green initiatives, which are crucial for the sustainable development of both nations.

