Find How iNVOStock.AI™ Makes Stock Investing Easy for Every Indian Household

New Delhi (India) August 8 : New Delhi, India, August 6, 2024: Getting around stock research and picking the right one at the right price can be intimidating, especially for first-time investors who are fearful to stay invested during all market cycles. Meet Invostock.ai™, a revolutionary AI-powered platform on a mission to make investing accessible and easy for every Indian household.

Founded in 2024, this Delhi head-quartered bootstrapped startup Invos Research & Technology Pvt. Ltd., A SEBI-registered research entity, is solving a game-changer problem for every individual interested in starting an investing journey just sitting at home. “The Indian stock market holds immense potential, but many people feel excluded due to a lack of knowledge and not being able to research,” says the co-founder of Invostock.ai. “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in wealth creation.”

Invostock.ai India's First HAIX Platform

Invostock.ai stands out with its unique HAIX (Human-AI Experience) platform. This innovative system combines the power of artificial intelligence with human expertise to deliver insightful equity research and stock opportunities.

“Our AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of signals worldwide to identify trends and uncover hidden opportunities in picking the right stocks at the right time,” explains the co-founder of Invostock.ai. “However, the human touch remains mandatory. Our team of experts curates the information to make sure it reflects investor needs and market realities.” The investment research platform caters to all investor segments, from young traders, homemakers, and working professionals to seasoned HNIs. Here's a glimpse into their offerings:

AI-powered Stock Recommendations: Get real-time price target analysis to help filter the best stocks with a riskometer.

Get real-time price target analysis to help filter the best stocks with a riskometer. Equity Research for Long-Term Investors: Access in-depth research reports to make informed decisions.

Access in-depth research reports to make informed decisions. Well-Researched Baskets for Investment Research and Portfolio Creation: Discover in-house curated baskets of stocks that complement investment strategies.

Discover in-house curated baskets of stocks that complement investment strategies. Thematic Screeners: Stay ahead of the curve with real-time thematic screeners to help you filter investing opportunities.

Free Portfolio Analysis via DIY Research

Invostock.ai gives investors authority through a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) approach. Investors can request free portfolio-based reports and do self-research independently. This fosters financial literacy and allows users to choose investments with assurance, with decisions backed by our AI indicators.

Within a month of launching, Invostock.ai has already garnered over 5,000 users, a testament to the platform's value proposition. With its user-friendly interface, powerful AI technology, and commitment to empowering investors, the platform is poised to revolutionize how individuals participate in wealth creation.

