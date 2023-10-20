Fine Acers announces exciting collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for a Luxurious Resort & Branded Residences Project in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 20: Fine Acers Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd, a pioneering player in the luxury resort development & Lease Back Model, is pleased to announce a significant partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to unveil a world-class Wyndham Grand Hotel & Branded Residences in Amer, Jaipur. The signing of this franchise agreement underscores Fine Acers' commitment to elevate the hospitality experience in prime tourist destinations, following successful ventures in esteemed locations like Udaipur, Pushkar, Jawai, Ranthambhore, Jaipur & UAE

Fine Acers, Managing Director - Dinesh Yadav is renowned for crafting opulent resorts that blend luxury and convenience seamlessly. The collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a testament to the commitment to redefine hospitality, offering guests an unforgettable and lavish experience.

The Wyndham Grand Jaipur Amer, expected to open its doors in 2027, is poised to become a standout gem amidst the vibrant landscape of Jaipur's wedding hub. The expansive 9.5-acre property will house Approximately 312 luxury guest rooms, complete with private pool villas and shaded pools to provide an oasis of relaxation.

In addition to the luxurious accommodations, the resort will boast large banqueting spaces, diverse dining options, a fitness center, and a spa, ensuring guests have access to the epitome of comfort and indulgence. The strategic location surrounded by the picturesque Aravali hills and sand dunes will enhance the allure of this exceptional establishment.

Expressing his excitement, Dinesh Yadav, MD at Fine Acers, stated, "We are thrilled to join hands with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to bring First Wyndham Grand Resort in Amer, Jaipur. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for us, showcasing our dedication to enhancing the hospitality landscape and providing guests with an unparalleled experience."

Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, added, "We are enthusiastic about partnering with Fine Acers to introduce the Wyndham Grand Resort in Amer, Jaipur. We actively explore strategic opportunities to deploy our luxury portfolio in prime destinations across the country and our latest signing is testament to our commitment of working with esteemed local partners to deliver unforgettable experiences to our guests."

With construction set to commence in mid-2024, this collaboration is poised to create over 400 job opportunities, contributing to the local economy and reinforcing Fine Acers' commitment to responsible and sustainable growth.

