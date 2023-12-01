FinEdge crosses 1000 crore of Asset under Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: FinEdge, India's leading tech enabled investment management company has achieved a major milestone of managing over 1000 crores of goal-based investments for its 18,000 clients spread across 1800 cities in the country. This significant milestone marks a testament to FinEdge's innovative bionic business model and proprietary tech-led Dreams into Action Investing platform. Since its inception, FinEdge has pioneered the use of technology and human expertise and has established itself as the world's first wealth tech company to introduce Bionic investing.

Speaking on the achievement, Harsh Gahlaut, CEO, FinEdge said, "We have used the last few years to develop our tech platform and software to provide exceptional value to our clients. Along with this 1000 crore milestone, we have completed the design and development of all our tech tools and are now looking at scaling up with an aim to onboard 1,00,000 clients over the next few years. The combination of cutting-edge technology and investment experts to not only manage investments but also investment behavior is unique and ensures that we create a generation of better investors."

Mayank Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & COO of FinEdge, highlighted the company's unique value proposition, stating, "Our bionic business model has been exceptionally well received by our clients, reflected in the recommendations and referrals we get. Over the next 5 years, we aim to get to 1,00,000 clients from the current 18,000."

Industry Recognition and Support

Several industry stalwarts came together to congratulate FinEdge on the momentous milestone of achieving 1,000 crores of AUM.

* Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak AMC: "The company's 'Dreams into Action' platform is another feather in their cap. It revolutionizes the investment process, making it accessible and interactive. Coupled with their top-notch team that provides hyper-customized financial solutions, they set an example for others in the industry,"

* Kalpen Parekh, MD at DSP Investment Managers: "FinEdge has achieved this by bringing human touch in their interactions with investors around things that matter to consumers - their objectives & life purpose, their dreams, their anxieties and how money and right investing can help them achieve their goals."

* Radhika Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund: "By consistently prioritizing their clients and providing investment platforms that cater to individual financial goals, FinEdge empowers people to achieve their aspirations. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone together, it serves as a reminder that the road to success is paved with vision, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value. Your ambitious goal of surpassing 1 Lac Cr AuM in the next decade is truly exciting, and we are eager to continue providing our support at every step of your journey".

The Future of FinEdge: Creating a Generation of Better Investors

FinEdge's future plans revolve around achieving client-centricity with technology and people being key enablers. The company aims to scale up to 100,000 clients by 2028 with Assets under Management (AUM) at 10,000 crores. Additionally, the founders remain committed to a scalable, conflict-free business model aligned with their core purpose.

"Over this long journey the organization needs to ensure that our beliefs are aligned with our clients, and we leverage our proprietary technology platforms and our investment managers to ensure that our clients create wealth by staying invested. Investing resilience is not easy, it requires exceptional processes, products, purpose and investing experts to customize investment solutions so that investors can meet their financial goals. FinEdge is perhaps the only tech led investing platform which encompasses all of these enablers which empower investors to reach their goals", added Gahlaut.

Mayank Bhatnagar concluded, "We at FinEdge are extremely proud of our client-centric values. Our motto, people before products, reflects our core values. As an organization, we don't have any product, revenue, or sales targets to protect what we believe in. We look forward to the next 10 years with excitement and anticipation."

Democratizing Investing and Addressing Key Industry Challenges

FinEdge aims to democratize investing and address significant challenges faced by the masses, such as the 'recommendation trap,' the scale vs. relationship paradox, and conflicts of interest in robo-advisory platforms. The company's goal-based investment strategies focus on aligning clients with their objectives, ensuring a holistic and personalized wealth management experience. Despite being a completely digital platform, FinEdge places great importance on nurturing relationships and providing guidance to investors throughout their journey. The company emphasizes investing resilience to combat issues like the 'recommendation trap' and investor return disparities.

