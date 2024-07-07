First Airbus A320 Neo aircraft for Air India arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 Air India on Sunday welcomed its first narrow-body aircraft - Airbus A320neo, which landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France.

The A320neo aircraft joining the Air India fleet will feature a three-class configuration: eight luxurious Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom, and 132 Economy Class seats, said the company.

"The introduction of Premium Economy cabins on narrow-body aircraft is a first for Air India," it added.

This aircraft is expected to enter service in August, operating on domestic short-haul routes.

Three A320neo aircraft in three-class configurations with the old Air India livery have already started operating in the domestic network.

From early next year, Air India will start offering enhanced flying experience operating new, upgraded and refurbished aircraft – in both the narrow-body and wide-body fleet.

In December last year, Tata group-owned Air India rejigged the 250-aircraft order it placed with Airbus in 2022. Air India had placed an order for 250 aircraft with Airbus, comprising 210 narrow-body A320 family, including 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo aircraft. The company changed the order to 140 A321neo and 70 A320neo aircraft.

The remaining 40 wide-body A1350s included six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s.

