First-ever Startup World Cup in India in Oct, $1 million prize money up for grabs

Mumbai, Sep 15 Digital technology industry forum India Mobile Congress (IMC) announced on Saturday that it will host the inaugural edition of the Startup World Cup India, where startups will pitch their ideas for a chance to compete in the global finale.

The event from October 8–11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, allows local founders to compete for a chance to participate in the $1 million global finale in San Francisco, the US.

Over 300 startups have submitted applications, from which 15 startups will be shortlisted to pitch to a curated jury comprising venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and policy leaders, an official statement said.

"As a key feature of the Aspire programme this year, the 'Startup World Cup' supports IMC’s larger goal: to make India a global leader in deep-tech and digital innovation," the statement said.

Hosting the Startup World Cup India for the first time, 'IMC 2025' highlights its commitment to placing Indian startups at the forefront of the global innovation economy, said Ramakrishna P., CEO of India Mobile Congress.

"With 'IMC Aspire', we are not just giving startups a platform to pitch, but a pathway to scale globally," he added.

Launched in 2023, IMC Aspire's third edition this year is set to connect over 500 startups with 300 investors, accelerators, and venture funds. The four-day 'IMC 2025' is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, showcase over 400 exhibitors, and host 800 speakers in 100 conference sessions.

The discussions span topics such as next-generation connectivity, electronics manufacturing, AI-driven solutions, IoT, and more, the release noted.

India has moved up from rank 81 to 39 in the Global Innovation Index in less than a decade.

The country’s economy continued its strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), with GDP growing 7.8 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent in the same period last year

