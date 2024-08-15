PNN

New Delhi [India], August 15: First look at Waseem Amrohi's Film "Ram Mohammad Singh Azad" Presented by The King of Bollywood Music, Sajid-Wajid*, Written by Grandmaster Shifuji SB.

@waseemamrohi, as & in The Sardar Udham Singh Sahab in *Ram Mohammad Singh Azad*. This film captures the essence of Udham Singh's patriotism and sacrifice, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema. Set to release in 2025, this cinematic tribute tells the story of the greatest revenge of an Indian against the British Empire.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Waseem Amrohi under Inking Ideas Film Productions, *Ram Mohammad Singh Azad* is not just a film but a historical epic. The narrative is masterfully crafted and written by Grand Master Shifuji Shaurya Bhardwaj (@shifuji_jaihind), who also provides the story narration, bringing to life the profound journey of Sardar Udham Singha name synonymous with India's fight for independence. Amrohi, also known for his marketing genius behind films like *Pink*, *Neerja*, *M.S. Dhoni*, *Padmaavat*, *Sachin: A Billion Dreams*, and international hits like *Logan*, *The Boss Baby*, and *Baywatch*, steps into the role of Sardar Udham Singh himself, promising an intense and authentic portrayal.

The dedicated producer's team includes Sheeba Amrohi, Jitin Agarwal, and Rajesh Talesara, Deepak Bhanushali co-produced by Sanjay Shukla, Akshay Kapoor, Shiv Aryan, Nivedita Chandel whose passion ensures the narrative will resonate deeply with audiences. Zayed Khan & Ishaq Kahn musical score is expected to perfectly complement the film's emotional depth, while Canada-based Sam Sandhar's cinematography adds visual grandeur to the project.

Waseem Amrohi leads a talented cast, with emerging stars such as Satyam Tiwari, Afsar Amrohvi, and Khushboo Khan, adding depth to the narrative.

Actor & Director Waseem Amrohi's, *Ram Mohammad Singh Azad* promises to be both thought-provoking and visually stunning. The first chapter, *A Snake In The Grass*, hints at themes of betrayal, espionage, and the relentless fight for freedom, setting the stage for a gripping historical drama.

As 2025 approaches, excitement for *Ram Mohammad Singh Azad* continues to build. This film is not just a biopic but a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Sardar Udham Singh, brought to life by Waseem Amrohi and a passionate creative team.

The revenge and sacrifice saga will begin in 2025.

