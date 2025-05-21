First Look of Odia Film 'Baghuni' Unveiled at Cannes: A Dream Nurtured from Odisha to Global Stage

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21: In the cool spring breeze of the French Riviera, on the cobbled streets of Cannes, as the spotlight lit up the Bharat Pavilion at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, a quiet, proud moment unfolded for every Odia around the world. The first look of Baghuni (Dance Like a Tiger) a pathbreaking Odia film was unveiled, etching a historic moment for the language and culture that has so far remained underrepresented in global cinema.

But behind this cinematic milestone lies the inspiring journey of Partha Sarathi Panda, a soft-spoken yet determined cultural ambassador, who hails from Odisha and now lives in Gravesend, Kent, in the United Kingdom. It is his vision, effort, and relentless drive to promote Odia identity that has led to this cultural leap from Bhubaneswar to London, and now, to Cannes.

A Dream Rooted in Identity

For Mr. Panda, Baghuni is not just a film it is the manifestation of a long-cherished dream. Over the past decade, he has dedicated himself to the promotion of Odia language, literature, arts, and heritage in the UK. As the Director of Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK), he has curated festivals, language workshops, trade forums, and tourism drives. But cinema, he believed, could be the most powerful vehicle yet.

"Cinema has a soul that speaks beyond borders," Mr. Panda says. "I wanted to create something that would carry the spirit of Odisha into the hearts of people far beyond our land."

It was this conviction that inspired him to set up Glocal Films UK Limited, a production house with an international outlook but rooted in regional ethos. Through a close collaboration with NFDC India and Cinema4Good Pvt. Ltd., the seeds of Baghuni were sown.

The Moment at Cannes

On 15th May 2025, amidst a room full of international filmmakers, media, and Indian dignitaries, the first look of Baghuni was unveiled at the Bharat Pavilion at 78th Cannes Film Festival, curated by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India in collaboration with FICCI and NFDC. The event was graced by celebrated names including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, National award-winning filmmaker Ms Rima Das, Mr Sreerag M, OSD(Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, Mr Gautam Bhanot GM - Film Promotions and International Participation, NFDC, Ms Vineeta Mishra, Head of Programming, NFDC FilmBazaar among others.

The unveiling wasn't just the launch of a film poster it was the announcement of a cultural resurgence.

Written & directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Jitendra Mishra Baghuni is the first international co-production from Odisha, featuring celebrated Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra as lead actor, and boasts a talented crew that includes multiple National Award-winning industry professionals. Subash Sahoo as sound designer, Sukant Panigrahy as production designer, and Prem Anand as the music director. The script is written by National Award-winning filmmaker Shankhajeet De, Dr. Sulagna Mohany. Multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Utpal Borpujari is the script consultant whereas Dialogue is written by acclaimed filmmaker Susanta Mani.

The story is a stirring tale of resilience and resistance a young woman challenging deeply entrenched societal norms, told through the lens of Odia culture and language.

Partha Panda: From Odisha to Global Stage

What truly distinguishes this project is its deep-rooted cultural vision a vision shaped significantly by Mr. Partha Sarathi Panda. Through the Odisha Society of the United Kingdom (OSUK), he has been instrumental in bridging Odisha and the UK across various platforms. He has facilitated connections between Odia entrepreneurs and British markets, celebrated iconic festivals like Bali Jatra and Utkal Divas in London, and initiated investment dialogues that have fostered meaningful economic partnerships.

But the journey has not been easy. "Being far from home, I have often faced questions like: 'Why Odia?' or 'Is there an audience for regional stories abroad?'" he recalls. "My answer has always been: the world is ready we just need to tell our story with conviction."

That conviction is now taking cinematic form. Baghuni will be produced in Odia, Sambalpuri, Koshli, Hindi, and other languages to reach both regional and international audiences. It will feature a mix of local Odia artists and international technicians, thereby creating a genuine Indo-UK collaboration in both creative and production processes.

Cultural Diplomacy Through Cinema

For the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Baghuni marks a significant return to Odisha after more than two decades, rekindling its engagement with the region's vibrant cinematic potential. Reflecting on this milestone, NFDC Managing Director Prakash Magdum stated: "Baghuni is a culturally rich and globally resonant story. It is our honour to support this Indo-UK partnership and take Odisha's unique voice to the world."

A compelling narrative cantered on themes of resistance, resilience, and the courage to confront deeply ingrained societal norms, Baghuni was selected for the prestigious Film Bazaar 2023 a flagship co-production market hosted alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Among 20 projects shortlisted from 11 countries during its 17th edition, Baghuni distinguished itself through its strong storytelling and international collaboration framework.

The filmmakers shared their vision behind the project: "This is an inspiring story of resilience and unstoppable courage. Through this project, we aim to showcase Odisha's rich art, culture, and heritage values on a global stage. It is also a sincere effort to create international opportunities for local stories and talent. We are proud to have collaborated with the prestigious National Film Development Corporation - NFDC for our dream project."

Further elaborating on the organization's mission, Mr. Magdum quoted: "At NFDC, we are proud to support Baghuni, a path-breaking Indo-UK co-production that powerfully amplifies the voice of regional cinema from Odisha. The film reflects the richness of India's diverse storytelling and its growing resonance on the global stage. This collaboration highlights our continued commitment to promoting cultural heritage, supporting unique narratives, and creating meaningful international opportunities for Indian talent."

The film's selection at Film Bazaar solidified its promise not just as a cinematic endeavour, but as a cultural movement. For Partha Sarathi Panda, it marks not an endpoint, but the start of a broader mission. "I see Baghuni as the first of many stories. Odisha has hundreds of untold narratives of forests, rivers, women, farmers, traditions. These need a global stage," he says.

A State Watches Proudly

Back in Bhubaneswar, news of Baghuni's unveiling at Cannes has sparked celebration. Cultural organizations, cinema halls, and social media are buzzing with anticipation. For a state often underrepresented in national narratives, this marks a proud turning point.

The Road Ahead

As Baghuni prepares for filming later this year, the story that began in a quiet corner of Bhubanewswar now walks on the red carpets of Cannes. It is a testament to vision, persistence, and the enduring power of cultural identity.

For Partha Sarathi Panda, it is not just a film it is his tribute to Odisha. And for every Odia, at home and abroad, it is a moment of celebration, pride, and hope.

