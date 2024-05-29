First Look Poster of 'Pani' by Joju's directorial debut is out and the response is overwhelming

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: 'Pani' is the directorial debut of Joju George, who has become a favorite of the audience with his extraordinary performance and memorable characters. Being a film directed by Joju, who has given a handful of good films through his acting, 'Pani' is a film that the audience is eagerly waiting for. The crew has finally released the first look poster of the much awaited film.

The film written and written by Joju himself is being prepared in a mass, thriller and revenge genre. The first look poster of 'Pani', which has reached the audience waiting for Joju films, is getting a good response. Joju is the lead actor of the film, which is about to hit the theaters after a 100-day shoot. Abhinaya is the heroine. And the film has a huge star cast including former Bigg Boss fame Sagar and Junais.

After an acting career of 28 years, Joju is donning the role of a director. Joju, who shone as a junior artiste, co-star and hero, has made rare achievements in his name when he switched to director. Apart from Karthik Subbaraj-Suriya combo's Tamil film, Joju is also a Malayalee actor who is rising to pan-Indian level with Anurag Kashyap's Bollywood film.

The project is being produced by M Riyas Adam and Sijo Vadkan under the banner of Joju's own production company Appu Pathu Pappu Productions, AD Studios and Gokulam Movies. Music by Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS. The film is distributed by Dream Big Films.

