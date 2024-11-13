First time ever a punjabi film in 10 languages World Digital Premiere of Sucha Soorma - Streaming Exclusively on KableOne from 22nd November

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: KableOne is beyond excited to announce the world digital premiere of the blockbuster Sucha Soorma on 22nd November! This groundbreaking film, which redefined Punjabi cinema, is now coming to your screens, offering the same electrifying experience that once captivated theater audiences.

Now Streaming Direct to Your Home in 10 Languages!

For the first time in Punjab's cinematic history, Sucha Soorma will be available in 10 different languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, French, and Arabic. This landmark release allows audiences from diverse backgrounds to experience the magic and cultural pride of Sucha Soorma like never before.

Whether you're revisiting the magic or discovering it anew, enjoy this iconic story in the language of your choice!

A Cinematic Revolution that Made History

* Sucha Soorma is not just a movieit's a phenomenon. It captured hearts, sparked joyful bhangra performances in theatres, and saw fans celebrating in unprecedented ways.

* Dedicated fans travelled from villages in tractors and trolleys, creating a movement around the movie.

* This film set new standards in Punjabi cinema, being the first movie where fans took to the streets with homemade posters, showing a level of loyalty never seen before.

Saga Studios and Seven Colors are presenting this film together. The magnificence of this folk legend will be truly, and best experienced on New OTT platform.

Titular role of this film will be portrayed by none other the Punjabi living legend Babbu Maan. Other actors in pivotal roles will be essayed by Sameksha Oswal, Suvinder Vicky, Sarabjit Cheema, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurinder Makna, Gurpreet Toti, Gurpreet Ratol, and Jagjeet Bajwa.

The film was produced by Sumeet Singh and directed by Amitoj Maan, and Inderjit Bansel worked as the DOP for this film. The film is all set to streaming on New OTT KableOne globally on 22nd November.

When spoken with the CEO of Kableone, he said, "Sucha Soorma is a very popular folklore of Punjab, almost a century old. This film has already made a mark at the box office; and I'm anticipating a super response on our OTT as well. The platform in its soft launched stage is receiving the tremendous response, and hence, my team and I will always keep striving towards bringing stories from Punjab for the world for our lovely subscribers. Trust me, there's a lot more in stores!"

