First Time in the World: A Film Marketing Initiative to Take Place in MotoGP - Yaariyan 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: It’s a groundbreaking moment for film buffs and motorcycle racing enthusiasts alike! MotoGP is set to make its long-awaited debut in India with the thrilling race event coinciding with the much-anticipated film Yaariyan 2. The lead cast of the film - Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri, will grace the grand event in Delhi on 23rd September with their enthralling presence, marking the first-ever film marketing campaign at MotoGP. This pioneering initiative is set to redefine the boundaries of marketing and entertainment, offering fans an immersive experience that combines the thrill of motorcycle racing with the excitement of cinema.

Divya, Yash, Meezaan, and Pearl will make a spectacular entrance at the race, arriving in a specially customized MotoGP bus exclusively for them. Not just that, a unique "Yaariyan" race dedicated to the film will be a highlight of the event, with the cast actively participating in this special race. This historic occasion will be further celebrated as Indian powerhouse brand T-Series join hands with MotoGP in an exceptional partnership.

This Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier, and Pearl V Puri.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled Yaariyan 2. The movie which will hit theatres on 20th October 2023 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

