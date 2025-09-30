fischer HybridPower Anchor - World's First All-rounder HybridPower Anchor for Fastening Applications

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: As safe as a steel anchor and as easy to install as a plastic plug - the new fischer HybridPower combines the best of both worlds. Thanks to innovative technology and a sophisticated combination of materials, the newcomer offers effortless handling, high load-bearing capacity and permanently reliable security - even in the event of fire. Versatile and reliable, the HybridPower works in all standard solid and hollow building materials - the flexible problem solver of nearly any fixing task.

Mr. Mayank Kalra, MD of fischer India, said, "fischer has always stood for innovation and reliability in fastening solutions worldwide. With HybridPower, we see a strong opportunity to explore its potential in the growing DIY segment in India. This product truly reflects fischer's superiority in combining ease of use with high performance, something that can empower both professionals and DIY enthusiasts."

Even experienced DIY enthusiasts and craftsmen sometimes can be uncertain when choosing the right anchor. A heavy wall cabinet is to be mounted on the wall - but which anchor is the right one? Various factors play a role here: the interaction of the building material, anchor and screw as well as the type and extent of the load applied and other parameters. But what if, for example, the anchoring surface is unknown? And above all: how can maximum security be guaranteed so that pull-up bars, kitchen wall units hold reliably? Ease of use is also important. It is convenient if the installation works with familiar steps as with a conventional plastic plug - without any special tools.

The fischer HybridPower is the problem solver for a wide range of fixing tasks that fulfills all these wishes and requirements. With this all-rounder, users always have the right solution for every common fixing task. That's because the fischer HybridPower unites the strengths of both classic plastic and steel anchors. It combines easy handling with high load-bearing capacity, long-lasting security and versatile application options in all common anchoring substrates.

Whether TV consoles, wall shelves, kitchen hanging cabinets, wardrobes, lighting, pull-up bars, wooden slats, metal brackets and supports or HVAC fasteners (plumbing, heating, air conditioning, ventilation) - the HybridPower enables these and many other applications in solid and hollow building materials. The HybridPower is equally suitable for interior work in heavy-duty applications requiring simple installation as it is for industrial and HVAC applications, such as fixing cable trays, ventilation and air conditioning systems and pipework. The range is suitable for metal and timber attachments up to 10 mm.

Thanks to its high-performance metal components, the HybridPower also holds heavy loads and offers a high load-bearing capacity. Even in the event of a fire breaking out, it guarantees permanently secure anchoring - certified by the fire certificate. The metal power wedges of the anchor interlock with the building material, giving users that extra bit of security.

Thanks to the clever combination of materials, the HybridPower can be installed like a classic plastic plug and used across all standard solid and hollow building materials. Typically, the choice of anchors depends on the installation method, such as pre-positioned or push-through installation. With the HybridPower, users always have the right solution. Thanks to its universal plug head, it can be used for either pre-positioned or push-through installation. This also increases flexibility in application. Installation is extremely straightforward - without any special tools or torque wrench. Simply insert the plug into the drill hole by hand or with just a few hammer blows and screw in the screw. The HybridPower expands in the building material thanks to its flexible plastic casing and holds securely and permanently. Together with hexagon head screws, the plug is suitable for fixing metal constructions, while with countersunk screws it is predestined for attaching wooden fixing parts. The included screw ensures a clean, flush finish without any protruding threaded rod. Removal is possible at any time if required. Simply remove the screw to release the fixing point.

With the fischer HybridPower, DIY enthusiasts and professionals are well equipped to realize a wide variety of fastening tasks in easily, safely and reliably - for results that last.

Mr. Kalra further added, "With DIY culture gaining significant momentum, HybridPower could enable enthusiasts and professionals alike to take on complex projects with greater confidence and precision. At fischer India, we look forward to exploring the possibilities this innovation could unlock for our customers."

fischer Building Materials India Private Limited

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, No. 3 (Old 4 Prestige Sigma, Vittal Mallya Rd, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor