Fitterfly Healthtech and Ascensia Diabetes Care Launch a 21-Day Diabetes Management Program on World Diabetes Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: This World Diabetes Day, on 14th November, Fitterfly Healthtech and Ascensia Diabetes Care are joining hands to launch a complimentary 21-day Diabetes Management Program for Ascensia's glucometer users. This initiative aims to make diabetes care simpler and more effective for people, offering them personalised support, expert guidance, and easy-to-use tools.

For many, managing diabetes can feel overwhelming. Even with the right tools, knowing where to start can be challenging and confusing. That's why this 21-day program is designed to help users get started on a wellness journey and build lasting habits, as 21 days is the time it takes to set a habit. By simply scanning a QR code on the warranty page of Ascensia's glucometer, users can join the Fitterfly program and access diet plans, a 24/7 AI wellness coach, group sessions with diabetes experts, glucose tracking and insights, food diary tracking, assessments, and more. With each step, this structured support brings confidence and clarity, helping users feel truly in control of their health.

Albertraj Balraj, Country Head and Director at Ascensia Diabetes Care India Pvt Ltd., commented, "Glucometers and Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) play an important role in effective blood sugar monitoring. Through this partnership, we aim to offer people a 360° solution by combining our world-class glucometer with Fitterfly's advanced tools and expert support to make diabetes management truly simple for everyone. We want people to approach diabetes care with confidence and without fear."

Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO & co-founder of Fitterfly Healthtech, added, "Lifestyle management remains the first line of therapy for type 2 diabetes. Our collaboration with Ascensia makes it easy for people to take control of their health and get started on a journey to lower their blood sugar sustainably. By linking their glucometer to our Fitterfly app, users can track their readings, gain insights, and learn to manage diabetes with ease."

This partnership is a true example of two brands joining forces to reduce the diabetes burden in the country.

To know more about Fitterfly's Diabetes Programs, visit Fitterfly.

About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a leading Indian healthtech company specialising in digital therapeutic programs for managing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Co-founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, the Mumbai-based company employs over 200 professionals, including doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, and technologists. Fitterfly aims to improve metabolic health by focusing on conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease. Fitterfly has significantly contributed to health technology research, publishing over 80 papers and winning numerous awards, including the Economic Times Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022. Fitterfly has raised $16.6 million in funding, with its last round in June 2022 led by Amazon with support from Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at www.ascensia.com.

