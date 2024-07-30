Fitterfly Healthtech Partners with Ascensia Diabetes Care to Improve Diabetes Management

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Fitterfly, a leading Indian company in diabetes management, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global pioneer in innovative diabetes solutions with an industry-leading portfolio of glucometers. This collaboration introduces Ascensia's premium Bluetooth-enabled Contour Plus Elite glucometer into Fitterfly's Diabetes Program Kits and Fitterfly App, enhancing the way program members manage their diabetes.

One common challenge in diabetes management is the irregularity with which individuals monitor their glucose levels. Recognizing this, the integration of Ascensia's glucometer into the Fitterfly Program kit goes beyond supplying top-of-the-line technology; it establishes a system where regular glucose monitoring is encouraged and facilitated. With Fitterfly's expert coaches guiding them, program members are prompted to use their glucometers regularly, ensuring that consistent monitoring becomes part of their routine, which is very important for effective diabetes management. At the same time, every blood sugar reading tracked via Contour Plus Elite within the Fitterfly app using Bluetooth integration generates valuable insight.

On this partnership, Albertraj Balraj, Country Head and Director at Ascensia Diabetes Care India Pvt Ltd. said, "We at Ascensia Diabetes Care constantly strive to empower people living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. This resonates well with our association with Fitterfly. Our Contour Plus Elite glucometer and Fitterfly's comprehensive diabetes care program are aimed at providing more meaningful solutions in managing diabetes."

Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO & Co-founder of Fitterfly Healthtech, stated, "Our collaboration with Ascensia perfectly aligns with our shared vision of making diabetes management simple and effective. It means our members get top-notch glucometers and seamless bluetooth integration with the Fitterfly app, along with our expert coaching. This mix of great technology and personal support is what really helps our members track their health goals and get best in class clinical outcomes."

For unparalleled ease in managing diabetes, visit Fitterfly's website to explore comprehensive diabetes care programs.

About Fitterfly

Fitterfly is a leading Indian healthtech company specializing in digital therapeutic programs for managing diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Co-founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, the Mumbai-based company employs over 200 professionals, including doctors, nutritionists, fitness experts, and technologists. Fitterfly aims to improve metabolic health by focusing on conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and heart disease. Fitterfly has made significant contributions to health technology research, publishing over 80 papers and winning numerous awards, including the Economic Times Healthtech Startup of the Year 2022. Fitterfly has raised USD 16.6 million in funding, with its last round in June 2022 led by Amazon with support from Fireside Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts.

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives. We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems from Senseonics. Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation. Ascensia products are sold in more than 100 countries. Ascensia has around 1,400 employees and operations in 29 countries. For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at www.ascensia.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470638/Fitterfly_with_Ascensia_Diabetes_Care.jpg

