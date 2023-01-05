Five Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin Is A Must

The cryptocurrency market is increasingly seen as the ultimate destination for prospective investors. Currently, a number of cryptocurrency projects on the market carry out distinctive functions that set them apart and enable them to meet the needs of their customers and investors.

There are five digital currencies with real-world uses: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), Zcash (ZEC), Aave (AAVE), and EOS (EOS). In this article, we'll examine why these cryptocurrencies are regarded as the best for long-term cryptocurrency investment.

Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source blockchain platform that is widely used for developing decentralized applications (DApps), storing digital assets, carrying out cryptocurrency transactions, and conducting communications that are censorship-resistant.

Since its 2015 inception, Ethereum (ETH) has established itself as a key platform for the production of DApps and NFTs for many different cryptocurrencies.

Aside from its obvious significance, profit potential, and advantages, Ethereum (ETH) recently changed from a Proof-of-Work framework to a Proof-Of-Stake one, resulting in a remarkable 99.5 per cent reduction in energy consumption. This has made Ethereum (ETH) one of the most environmentally friendly cryptocurrency platforms available.

Big Eyes Coin

Are you thinking of what token would be most profitable this Christmas? Your best option is Big Eyes, especially if you enjoy cats. In the cryptocurrency market, there has been a lot of interest in the Big Eyes (BIG) meme cryptocurrency concept. The presale of the tokens started in August 2022.

It raised about a million dollars in the first week of its presale, and over ten million dollars in the first six phases. Therefore, according to cryptocurrency experts, the Big Eyes (BIG) coin will be the most profitable to invest in 2023.

Ocean restoration will receive a lot of attention from Big Eyes (BIG). The platform is likewise committed to safeguarding the waters and the marine life that lives there. Big Eyes (BIG) will donate millions of dollars over several years to charitable groups that work to stop ocean pollution. By visiting the link below, you can find out more about BIG family and how to participate in its ongoing presale.

Zcash Zcash (ZEC) is a 2016 blockchain and cryptocurrency initiative. The developers of Zcash (ZEC) aimed to produce a cryptocurrency similar to bitcoin but with a few extra features. As a result of a schism in the bitcoin blockchain, Zcash (ZEC) was created. The project's initial name was Zero Coin, followed by Zero Cash and eventually Zcash (ZEC).

Peer-to-peer cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) protects user privacy by using zero-knowledge cryptography to make sure that the transaction's sensitive information is not revealed during transaction verification. On a public blockchain, every Zcash (ZEC) transaction is monitored and controlled. However, people who are transacting do not expose their user identities. Zcash's (ZEC) major objective is to give consumers privacy when using the blockchain.

Aave Aave (AAVE) is a well-known cryptocurrency in the DeFi ecosystem. Aave (AAVE) is an open-source non-custodial protocol that permits the lending and borrowing of assets. Aave eliminates the need for centralized intermediaries by allowing users to borrow and lend both real-world assets (RWAs) and digital currency. Users pay interest when they borrow money, and they make interest when they lend it out.

Aave was initially developed on the Ethereum network, but it has now grown to include the Harmony, Fantom, and Avalanche blockchains.

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are used by the Ave protocol. As a result, individuals who own the governance coin AAVE are in charge of running Aave. The Aave platform's native token, AAVE, is utilized for a variety of things, such as collateral when obtaining loans and for loan fees. Aave protocol-related issues are also voted on using the token.

EOSEOSIO is a decentralized program that Block.one launched, and its native coin is EOS. Decentralized applications can be created using the open, safe, and scalable EOSIO blockchain. Using EOS, businesses and individuals can create a huge range of decentralized applications. Owners of EOS tokens who don't use the EOSIO blockchain for their applications can rent out their bandwidth benefits.

After experiencing significant price drops in 2022, EOS has been increasing gradually ever since. The EOS community introduced a new protocol called Antelope and a unique yield product for investors, which is primarily responsible for the continuous climb. EOS is currently valued at USD 0.96 per (EOS / USD). EOS is 95.82 per cent less than its record-high price of USD 22.89.

